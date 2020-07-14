Bama Central
Mac Jones Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday morning.

Jones joins a list of 29 other candidates for the award, which a Crimson Tide quarterback has never won despite having several finalists.

The Davey O'Brien Award is given every year to the nation's top quarterback. In addition to skills on the gridiron, the award also recognizes character, leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship.

After coming in as a starter following a season-ending hip injury to regular starter Tua Tagovailoa, Jones took on the starting job with gusto. Jones has seen action in 26 games including four starts and totals 1,626 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 10 during ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Maybe Alabama will actually win the award this season.

Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Happy for Mac. Now, lets hope there is a season.

