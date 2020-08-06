Miami Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Former University of Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday afternoon.

Davis, who was selected by Miami with the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has either tested positive for the coronavirus or been exposed to someone who has had it.

A quartet of former Alabama players have now been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list by their respective teams (Shyheim Carter - New York Jets, Terrell Lewis - Los Angeles Rams, and Saivion Smith - Dallas Cowboys).

The 6-foot-7, 300-plus pound lineman started 12 games for the Crimson Tide a season ago, where he tallied 47 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, and 0.5.

His best season, in an Alabama uniform, came in 2017, when he recorded 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks, helping lead the Crimson Tide to a 17th national championship.

Five former Crimson Tide players have also chosen to opt out of the upcoming NFL season, including Dont’a Hightower (New England Patriots), CJ Mosley (Jets), Chance Warmack (Seattle Seahawks) and Andre Smith (Baltimore Ravens).