Skip to main content

Miller, No. 4 Alabama Win Ugly at Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide did what it had to do to win its seventh consecutive game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the tough circumstances, the Alabama Crimson Tide went into Memorial Gymnasium and defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Former Crimson Tide guard Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder on Sunday morning. The Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) had just defeated then-No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. There were plenty of reasons that Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) could have lost this game.

But it didn’t.

Instead, it was business as usual for the Crimson Tide, who won its seventh consecutive contest. Alabama is still undefeated in conference play.

Vanderbilt was without its best player, forward Liam Robbins, who was ruled out shortly before tipoff with an ankle injury. Robbins was leading the Commodores in scoring, rebounding and blocks coming into Tuesday night.

It showed.

Vanderbilt was horrific offensively, shooting just 30% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 20 points but shot just 4-for-16.

In his homecoming, Brandon Miller was phenomenal yet again. Miller led the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding with 30 points (10-for-16 FG, 4-for-9 3PT) and 10 rebounds. The only other reliable scoring option for Alabama was Jaden Bradley who finished with 12 points (6-for-9) and three assists.

The offense has been stellar the past few games for the Crimson Tide. It wasn’t on Tuesday night. Alabama shot 44% from the field and 27% from deep while turning the ball over 14 times.

Next up, the Crimson Tide will head to Columbia, Mo. for a date with the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

How it Happened

Second Half

  • FINAL: Alabama 78 | Vanderbilt 66
  • The Crimson Tide lead has been trimmed to just eight with a little over a minute to go.
    • Alabama 68 | Vanderbilt 60 | 1:12 2nd 
  • Noah Clowney has fouled out.
  • Final media timeout of the night. This one looks to be all but over. The Commodores just don't have enough offense to get over the hump here.
    • Alabama 64 | Vanderbilt 49 | 3:58 2nd
  • Noah Clowney picks up his fourth foul with just over five minutes to go.
  • Ugly offense right now for the Crimson Tide. Four turnovers in the last 5:17 and scoreless for 2:09. The Commodores are inching closer with each possession.
    • Alabama 56 | Vanderbilt 41 | 7:27 2nd 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Nate Oats has been assessed a technical foul.
  • Maybe we're not through yet. After the Crimson Tide went up 23, the Commodores have put together a 7-0 run to trim the lead.
    • Alabama 53 | Vanderbilt 37 | 11:06 2nd
  • 7-0 run for the Crimson Tide extends the lead to 20 — and the fans in crimson and white erupt. Commodores haven't scored in nearly four minutes.
    • Alabama 50 | Vanderbilt 30 | 13:28 2nd
  • Both teams struggling offensively to begin the second half. Crimson Tide scoreless the last 2:04 — Commodores haven't made a FG in 3:26.
    • Alabama 43 | Vanderbilt 30 | 15:28 2nd
  • Alabama begins with the ball to start the second half

First Half

  • The Crimson Tide was nowhere near perfect on the offensive end in the first half — much to do with Mark Sears being on the bench for nearly half the frame. The Commodores had one nice stretch on offense. Other than that — it's been ugly.
    • HALFTIME: Alabama 36 | Vanderbilt 26
  • A 10-0 run for the Crimson Tide has the lead back out to nine points. The Commodores are ice cold — scoreless for the last 4:19.
    • Alabama 31 | Vanderbilt 22 | 3:46 1st
  • Brandon Miller is up to 12 points (5-for-6 FG, 2-for-3 3PT) already.
  • After starting 1-for-10, the Commodores have gone 8-for-15 since — and now have the lead.
    • Vanderbilt 22 | Alabama 21 | 7:51 1st
  • Since the fast start, it has been all Commodores. The Crimson Tide has made just one of its last eight attempts. Mark Sears being on the bench has had a big impact.
    • Alabama 15 | Vanderbilt 13 | 10:56 1st
  • The Crimson Tide has come out of the gates scorching hot on both ends. Commodores just 1-for-10 from the field thus far.
    • Alabama 9 | Vanderbilt 3 | 15:06 1st
  • Two quick fouls on Mark Sears. Jahvon Quinerly replaces him.
  • Vanderbilt wins the tip and we are underway.

Pregame

  • Tonight's Officials
    • Pat Adams
    • Rob Rorke
    • Doug Sirmons
  • Starting Lineup for Alabama:
    • Mark Sears
    • Jaden Bradley
    • Brandon Miller
    • Noah Clowney
    • Charles Bediako
  • Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins is OUT with a sprained ankle. The 7-footer was leading the Commodores in points (13.2), rebounds (5.9) and blocks (2.9) per game.
  • BamaCentral's Austin Hannon and Blake Byler are both in attendance at Memorial Gymnasium.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Demouy Kennedy
All Things Bama

Linebacker Demouy Kennedy Enters Transfer Portal

By Mason Smith
Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: What Team Should Trade For Jerry Jeudy?

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Auburn - WBB
All Things Bama

Playing Without Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams May Be Blessing in Disguise for Alabama WBB

By Mason Smith
Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis
All Things Bama

Court Records Show Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts a after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during first half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Alabama MBB vs. Vanderbilt Preview: Just A Minute

By Mason Smith
Pete Golding
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Golding, Golding, Gone! And The Baton Rouge Beatdown

By Mason Smith
End Zone Eno
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: End Zone Eno

By Anthony Sisco
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath in an interview in the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 giving the AFL their first victory over the NFL in the Super Bowl series.
History

Alabama Has Connections to Most Iconic Moments in NFL Playoffs

By Edwin Stanton