Miller, No. 4 Alabama Win Ugly at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the tough circumstances, the Alabama Crimson Tide went into Memorial Gymnasium and defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Former Crimson Tide guard Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder on Sunday morning. The Commodores (9-9, 2-3 SEC) had just defeated then-No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday. There were plenty of reasons that Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) could have lost this game.

But it didn’t.

Instead, it was business as usual for the Crimson Tide, who won its seventh consecutive contest. Alabama is still undefeated in conference play.

Vanderbilt was without its best player, forward Liam Robbins, who was ruled out shortly before tipoff with an ankle injury. Robbins was leading the Commodores in scoring, rebounding and blocks coming into Tuesday night.

It showed.

Vanderbilt was horrific offensively, shooting just 30% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 20 points but shot just 4-for-16.

In his homecoming, Brandon Miller was phenomenal yet again. Miller led the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding with 30 points (10-for-16 FG, 4-for-9 3PT) and 10 rebounds. The only other reliable scoring option for Alabama was Jaden Bradley who finished with 12 points (6-for-9) and three assists.

The offense has been stellar the past few games for the Crimson Tide. It wasn’t on Tuesday night. Alabama shot 44% from the field and 27% from deep while turning the ball over 14 times.

Next up, the Crimson Tide will head to Columbia, Mo. for a date with the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Second Half

FINAL: Alabama 78 | Vanderbilt 66

The Crimson Tide lead has been trimmed to just eight with a little over a minute to go.

Alabama 68 | Vanderbilt 60 | 1:12 2nd

Noah Clowney has fouled out.

Final media timeout of the night. This one looks to be all but over. The Commodores just don't have enough offense to get over the hump here.

Alabama 64 | Vanderbilt 49 | 3:58 2nd

Noah Clowney picks up his fourth foul with just over five minutes to go.

Ugly offense right now for the Crimson Tide. Four turnovers in the last 5:17 and scoreless for 2:09. The Commodores are inching closer with each possession.

Alabama 56 | Vanderbilt 41 | 7:27 2nd

Nate Oats has been assessed a technical foul.

Maybe we're not through yet. After the Crimson Tide went up 23, the Commodores have put together a 7-0 run to trim the lead.

Alabama 53 | Vanderbilt 37 | 11:06 2nd



7-0 run for the Crimson Tide extends the lead to 20 — and the fans in crimson and white erupt. Commodores haven't scored in nearly four minutes.

Alabama 50 | Vanderbilt 30 | 13:28 2nd

Both teams struggling offensively to begin the second half. Crimson Tide scoreless the last 2:04 — Commodores haven't made a FG in 3:26.

Alabama 43 | Vanderbilt 30 | 15:28 2nd

Alabama begins with the ball to start the second half

First Half

The Crimson Tide was nowhere near perfect on the offensive end in the first half — much to do with Mark Sears being on the bench for nearly half the frame. The Commodores had one nice stretch on offense. Other than that — it's been ugly.

HALFTIME: Alabama 36 | Vanderbilt 26

A 10-0 run for the Crimson Tide has the lead back out to nine points. The Commodores are ice cold — scoreless for the last 4:19.

Alabama 31 | Vanderbilt 22 | 3:46 1st

Brandon Miller is up to 12 points (5-for-6 FG, 2-for-3 3PT) already.

After starting 1-for-10, the Commodores have gone 8-for-15 since — and now have the lead.

Vanderbilt 22 | Alabama 21 | 7:51 1st

Since the fast start, it has been all Commodores. The Crimson Tide has made just one of its last eight attempts. Mark Sears being on the bench has had a big impact.

Alabama 15 | Vanderbilt 13 | 10:56 1st

The Crimson Tide has come out of the gates scorching hot on both ends. Commodores just 1-for-10 from the field thus far.

Alabama 9 | Vanderbilt 3 | 15:06 1st

Two quick fouls on Mark Sears. Jahvon Quinerly replaces him.

Vanderbilt wins the tip and we are underway.

Pregame

Tonight's Officials

Pat Adams



Rob Rorke



Doug Sirmons

Starting Lineup for Alabama:

Mark Sears



Jaden Bradley



Brandon Miller



Noah Clowney



Charles Bediako

Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins is OUT with a sprained ankle. The 7-footer was leading the Commodores in points (13.2), rebounds (5.9) and blocks (2.9) per game.