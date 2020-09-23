SI.com
Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz Looking Forward to Tough, First Test Against Alabama

Tyler Martin

Welcome to the SEC, Eliah Drinkwitz. 

The first-year University of Missouri coach is in for a tough test, when the Tigers welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Faurot Field on Saturday night.

"Coach [Nick] Saban has gotten more years of head coaching experience than I do with age," Drinkwitz, who is one of the youngest Power Five coaches in nation, said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference. 

"With age comes wisdom, and it is going to be a tough challenge. They have been through similar things that I have not experienced yet. The only thing I know to do, is to work hard, soak up as much knowledge and information as I can, and try to prepare myself for the task at hand." 

Last week, Drinkwitz announced that 12 players would be sidelined against the Crimson Tide due to quarantine and COVID-19 protocols, but on Tuesday, that number has gone down to seven, to put the Tigers at 69 scholarship players available for the season opener. 

The SEC minimum to play a game this season is 53. 

"This is a public health issue and people should know what's going on with our football team as it relates to a pandemic, is where I would start," Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference to local Missouri media yesterday. "And I would say that that probably, for me, is more important than whatever competitive advantage we feel like it might be."

Two namse on the Tigers' offense that Crimson Tide fans should keep an eye on is Virginia Tech transfer wide receiver Damon Hazelton, who caught 31 passes for 527 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, and Division II transfer Keke Chism, who finished with 60 receptions, 878 yards, and six scores with Angelo State last year.

Drinkwitz updated their statuses ahead of Saturday's contest. 

"Dame Hazelton and Keke Chism are both slated to start," Drinkwitz said. "Both have worked really hard. Dame has came back from a hamstring issue that kept him out of the first few weeks of camp. We are excited about what he brings to the table. 

"Keke Chism transferred for this opportunity. He wanted to play against the best and he has done a nice job integrating into our system and culture. I think it will be a good opportunity for these guys to go up against two of the best corners in college football."

