At least five members of the 2022 roster are in the transfer portal.

The last 48 hours since Alabama was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament have been a whirlwind.

Monday evening, Abby Doerr and Jenna Lord entered the transfer portal. Then, Tuesday afternoon, Montana Fouts confirmed that she would be returning to use her fifth year of eligibility with specific support for Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy. Catcher Ally Shipman also confirmed she would be returning for a fifth year. (Alabama got Shipman and third baseman Ashley Prange from the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season.)

Shortly after Fouts' posts on social media, Extra Inning Softball reported that Lexi Kilfoyl, Dallis Goodnight and Savannah Woodard have also entered the transfer portal. Goodnight has already removed Alabama softball from her bio on Instagram.

Kilfoyl is one of the most talented pitchers in the country, but battled injuries throughout her Crimson Tide career. She threw a perfect game against Georgia on April 4 and tossed an eight-inning gem in a win against Florida on April 10. The junior pitcher got roughed up in her next two SEC outings, including allowing seven earned runs in 1.1 innings against Texas A&M on April 23. It would be the last time she pitched in 2022.

For the rest of the season, her status was day to day with a foot and hip injury. Kilfoyl finished the season with a 9-3 record in 18 appearances with a 2.36 ERA. The pitcher also took some at-bats early in the season before injuring her foot and hit .308 with a home run and three RBIs. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman in 2022, Goodnight played in 55 of the 57 games with 49 starts, all in centerfield. She was third on the team with a .302 batting average. Goodnight led the team with 18 stolen bases.

The freshman outfielder spent a large part of the season in the leadoff role, but struggled at the plate as the year went on. Before SEC play started, Goodnight was batting .481. However, in conference play she collected just 11 hits, batting .172.

Woodard also had to deal with injuries that sidelined her for parts of the 2022 season. She missed time during the non-conference schedule with a sprained ankle and was never able to fully get things going again once she returned.

On the season, Woodard hit .164 with five RBIs. However, in 2021 she was third on the team in RBIs. The junior spent time in the infield and outfield during her Crimson Tide career. She will have two years of eligibility remaining.