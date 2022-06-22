Nate Oats on Alabama Basketball's Roster: 'We Don’t Really Have Too Many Holes'

Last week, Nate Oats made news when he announced that Alabama basketball is unlikely to fill its 13th scholarship for the coming season. During an appearance on The Next Round on Wednesday, the head coach explained that decision, stating that he’s happy with where the Crimson Tide’s roster stands at the moment.

“The strategy is, there’s nobody out there good enough that we want,” Oats said. “We’re not just going to burn it up on somebody just to burn it up."

Alabama returns five players from last season’s team in forwards Charles Bediako, Noah Gurley and Darius Miles as well as guards Nimari Burnett and Jahvon Quinerly.

The Crimson Tide added a pair of transfer guards in Ohio’s Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure’s Dom Welch. Alabama also brought in a five-man signing class featuring four SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller, point guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and shooting guard Rylan Griffen as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

While Oats said there are players Alabama could have added to fill out its roster, he believes no one currently in the portal would crack the rotation over among his current bunch.

“I don’t want to bring a kid in here that’s a transfer, that’s expecting to play significant minutes, and we just can't give them the minutes,” Oats said. “When you go through our roster, we don’t really have too many holes. Now I’m not saying that means we’re going to win X number of games or all that, but we’re not missing any one position like drastically with a huge hole there.

“Unless they were just that good to really move the needle a lot, I’m not going to screw a kid, bring him in here, play him five minutes a game. I just don’t think it’s right to do that to a kid just to have security in your roster in all spots.”

Oats was also asked about both of his transfer additions, stating that both Sears and Welch offer plenty of experience while also fitting into Alabama’s system. He believes the duo will develop into key pieces in this year’s roster.

Sears, a junior, has started 40 games over his college career. The Muscle Shoals, Ala., native is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest on his way to being named a finalist for the 2022 Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in the nation.

“I didn’t think we had enough point-guard-type play last year,” Oats said. “We really only had two guys with Quinerly and J.D. [Davison]. And Quinerly gets hurt in the last game against Notre Dame, it really forces J.D. to play the whole game. Just with the way we play, we’re better off with multiple point-guard types, multiple playmakers, creators.

“I think Sears is a guy that can really shoot. He shot 42% from 3 at Ohio. He’s played significant minutes. He’s one of the best, if not the best, player in that league, and that’s a good league. I came from that league. And he’s a kid from Alabama that really wants to be on the Alabama team. We want guys — if they’re good enough and they want to be at Alabama, we’re going to bring them here.”

Welch, a graduate student, has started 105 games for St. Bonaventure over the past four years. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points on 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Welch, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., is someone Oats has been familiar with for several years. The former Buffalo head coach said Wednesday that he still remembers attending a high school game where Welch dropped 45 points on his opponent.

“He’s a wing with size who can make shots,” Oats said. “In the three years I’ve been here at Alabama, we’ve been first, third and sixth in 3s taken per game, so we’re going to take a lot of 3s. This year we were 303rd in 3-point percantage. So if you’re going to be top five in the country in 3s taken per game, let’s get somebody that can make some shots from 3.”