Nate Oats on Keon Ellis: "He's One of Those Guys That Makes the Team Better"

Over the last three games, the JUCO transfer has emerged as one of Alabama basketball's best rotational players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It took him some time but University of Alabama guard Keon Ellis is finding himself a key role on the Southeastern Conference's first-place team.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide may have lost two of its last three games, but one of the positives has been Ellis' performances.

Over the last three times out against No. 10 Missouri, LSU and No. 12 Oklahoma, the JUCO transfer has played 20-plus minutes and averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals off of the bench.

He is also shooting a red-hot 66.6 percent from the field (12-of-18) and three-point range (4-of-6).

"I just try to go out and make the right plays," Ellis told the media via Zoom on Monday morning. "I tell myself before every game that I need to be in the right spots and go out and help my teammates. Just going out making the right plays and playing hard and everything else takes care of itself.

"Just being ready whenever my number is called."

Before the game versus the Sooners back on Jan. 30, Ellis had only one game where he scored in double-figures (Jan. 5 vs Florida) and two games where he played 20-or-more minutes.

Ellis has won the team's Hard Hat Award, which is giving to the player who earns the most blue-collar points, twice this season. He shared the honor with Juwan Gary last Wednesday against LSU and then won again at Kentucky on Jan. 12.

"He's been ready every time he's come off the bench," Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly said. "He's contributed on both ends of the floor. Keon is setting a good example for other guys coming off the bench like myself, Juwan [Gary] and [James] Rojas. He's answering when his number is called."

During the Crimson Tide's near second-half comeback over the Tigers this past Saturday, Ellis contributed six points, one rebound and two steals in that crazy 21-2 run to cut the deficit down to one point, 66-65, before coming up short.

"Keon's been playing great," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "If it wasn't for Keon — we, as a team, have not played particular well in games — but he himself has. The analytics guy sent us some leverage numbers, offensive and defensive, and Keon is one of the highest leverage guys on the team. Both sides of the ball. We are going to give him more minutes. He plays hard on defense. He makes mistakes, but we all do. When he does, he comes back and makes up for it. Gets beat on a blow-by and recovers to block the shot or gets a steal.

"He's one of those guys that shows if you play really hard, then things will work out well for you even if you are not perfect. Offensively, he plays hard. We get more stops on defense and run in transition. He doesn't take too many bad shots. For the most part, he attacks the rim, moves the ball, plays unselfish and makes the team better."

On the year, Ellis is averaging 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals but his plus/minus combined over the three most recent games is 32.

Alabama is 32 points better with him on the hardwood and that is exactly what the Crimson Tide needs more of, according to Oats.

"We gotta get more guys that the team is better when you are on the floor," Oats added. "If the team is better when you are on the floor, then you probably need to be playing more. Keon is at the top of that list right now."