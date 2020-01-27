Nate Oats Talks 'Frustrations' Following Kansas State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — “Frustrated.”

That’s the word Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats used to describe himself Saturday night following the Crimson Tide’s 77-74 win over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“Yeah I was really frustrated,” Oats said. “I mean, like, we wanna be tougher than the teams we play and I felt like we got—I mean one of the areas you can look at a stat sheet and see how hard we play is rebounding and they destroyed us on the glass so I know we play small sometimes but I didn’t think that was the issue as much as it was we just didn’t give an effort when we needed to.”

All throughout the game, Oats displayed his most-animated performance of the year on the Alabama sideline, constantly pacing and yelling at the referees while barking directions at his players.

While it’s a side we've seen from Oats before, his frustration in his team has never been more apparent than Saturday night. The Crimson Tide’s lackluster performance against the Wildcats can understandably warrant frustration from the first-year head coach.

“We got to do a better job,” Oats said. “I just get a little frustrated over there like, you know, offensively. We’re so much better when we’re playing off our stops in the flow and transition.

“We need to get more in transition. That means our defense has to be better which we just got to keep working at. We just got to get better.”

Starting with Alabama’s big win over Auburn back on Jan. 15, the Crimson Tide has gone on to win three more games and are currently riding a four-game winning streak. However, problems that plagued Alabama at the start of the season have started to once again rear their ugly heads, chiefly among those issues being turnovers and offensive rebounding.

In Saturday’s win, the Crimson Tide turned the ball over 16 times. While that’s an improvement over its previous outing against Vanderbilt last Wednesday that saw Alabama commit 25 turnovers, it’s still far and away from what Oats wants to see out of his squad.

The Crimson Tide only have one game so far this season that saw a single-digit number in turnovers when the final whistle blew. That one game? Ironically, Alabama’s finished its game against Kentucky on Jan. 11 with only eight.

Offensive rebounding is the other plight for Alabama. Against Kansas State, the Crimson Tide managed to only gather in three offensive rebounds. The Wildcats, meanwhile, registered 22 on the night.

Against Auburn and Missouri, Alabama recorded six and nine offensive rebounds, respectively. The Vanderbilt game serves as an outlier, where the Crimson Tide had 13 offensive rebounds in a strong performance.

So what is the root cause to these troubles? Oats says it all lies in the effort displayed by his team. The head coach touched on his team’s effort before talking about LSU, who Alabama plays Wednesday in its next game.

“Some of our other guys just didn’t give an effort,” Oats said. “We need to get that fixed. LSU crashes the boards hard. I’ve watched a half-dozen games or so of their already and we’re going to have a problem if we don’t start rebounding the ball a lot better than we did today.”

The turnover and offensive rebounding problems will need to be patched up before Wednesday. So far this season, LSU remains undefeated in the SEC at 6-0 and is 15-4 overall. The Tigers average 13.8 turnovers a game, besting the Crimson Tide who sits at 15.9.

On the rebounding side of things, LSU is averaging 10.9 offensive rebounds per game while Alabama is averaging 9.8.

One key factor that could be contributing to the low rebounding numbers is redshirt-freshman forward Javian Davis, who suffered a bone bruise against Vanderbilt. Davis’ minutes were limited to just four on Saturday, and his 6-foot-9 frame was sorely missed.

If Davis can become healthy by Wednesday, that should help the Crimson Tide regain some rebounding help on both ends of the court. Needless to say, it’s going to be a tough one for Oats and Alabama in Baton Rouge come Wednesday night (6 p.m. CT, ESPN 2).

Despite the team’s troubles Saturday, Oats is hopeful that his team will learn from the experience.

“There’s a lot of things I think we need to learn in this game,” Oats said. “It’s great if you can learn them and still get a win which we did.”