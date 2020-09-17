NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

On Wednesday night, the NCAA Division 1 Council approved proposals that moves 2020 fall championships to the spring of 2021 in the sports of men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo.

Now, it will need to be approved by the NCAA Division 1 Board of Governors to become official.

"While no one wanted to see fall championships impacted by the pandemic, the Competition Oversight Committee put a thoughtful proposal in front of the Council which was resoundingly endorsed. We believe we have an appropriate and considerate plan to move fall championship events to the spring, and I look forward to presenting this plan to the Board of Directors next week,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania said in a press release. “The plan gives maximum opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships, while preserving access to conferences through automatic qualifications.”

For all team sports, brackets will be reduced to 75 percent of their normal capacities.

The University of Alabama is participating in SEC play this fall in women's volleyball and soccer, and in the NCAA's announcement, teams who still play this semester, will be eligible to compete in the spring for a national championship.

Here is a look at how each sport will play out its regular season and postseason from an NCAA level:

Cross country

The Division I men’s and women’s championships are scheduled for March 15. However, there is some concern in the membership about conducting cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field in the spring term.

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee will continue to evaluate the issue.

For now, 255 runners from each gender will compete at the cross country finals site.

Regular-season competition could be conducted Jan. 30-March 6, with championships selections on March 7.

Field hockey

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 7-9. The championship bracket will consist of 12 teams: 10 automatic qualifiers and two at-large selections.

Normally, the bracket size for the championship is 16 teams.

Regular-season competition will be conducted Feb. 12-April 23. Selections would occur April 24.

Men’s soccer

Action at the finals site for the Men’s College Cup is May 13-17. The bracket will consist of 36 teams, with 24 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections.

The normal bracket size for the sport is 48, with four teams advancing to the finals site.

Regular-season competition can be played Feb. 3-April 24, with selections on April 25.

Women’s soccer

Action at the finals site for the Women’s College Cup is May 13-17. The bracket will consist of 48 teams, with 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections.

Normally, the bracket size for the women’s soccer championship is 64 teams, with four teams advancing to the finals site.

Regular-season competition can be played Feb. 3-April 24, with selections on April 25.

Women’s volleyball

The finals site of the championship is scheduled for April 23-25, with a 48-team bracket. Thirty-two of the teams will be automatic qualifiers, with 16 at-large selections.

The normal bracket size for the championship is 64 teams.

Regular-season play will span from Jan. 22-April 10, with selections April 11.

Men’s water polo

The finals site is scheduled for March 20-21, with a six-team bracket. All six teams will be automatic qualifiers.

Normally, the championship has seven teams and includes a play-in round.

Regular-season play will be conducted Jan. 16-March 13, with selections March 14.

Playing and practice season rules

The Council also adopted emergency legislation adjusting playing and practice season rules for fall sports other than football.

The adjustments: