NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Six-Week Preseason Plan

We are one step closer to the college football season happening as scheduled. 

Last week, the NCAA's Division 1 Football Oversight Committee finalized a six-week preseason plan for summer activities and preseason practices. 

On Wednesday, the Division 1 Council approved that preseason model and assuming games begin on Sep. 5, summer access activities can happen on July 13, with walk-throughs starting on July 24, then official preseason practices beginning on Aug. 7. 

"This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” Shane Lyons, chair of the committee and director of athletics at West Virginia said. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”

This story will be updated. 

