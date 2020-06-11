NCAA Oversight Committee Approves Plan for Summer Football Practices

The 2020 college football season took a giant step forward on Thursday.

The NCAA has officially finalized a plan to extend the preseason by two weeks, which keeps college football on-track to start on-time.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee proposed a resolution to the Division I council detailing a six-week preseason as well as allowing coaches to return to practices and interactions with players on July 13. The plan would also allow programs to host mandatory team activities and sessions as soon as July 6.

The proposed resolution still needs to be passed by the D-1 Council, but is expected to proceed. The council is scheduled to meet and vote on June 17.

Regarding in-person activities with players, the plan details that coaches will be allowed to attend workouts as well as film-study sessions in order to make up for the cancellation of the spring football practice season due to COVID-19.

