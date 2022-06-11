New Jersey Numbers, Measurements for Alabama Basketball's Upcoming Roster
Nate Oats might not be done filling out Alabama basketball’s roster, but we now know what numbers the current members of the Crimson Tide will be wearing this season.
The team has updated its online roster, providing new measurements for all its players, including its seven incoming arrivals. While the new jersey numbers have yet to be listed, BamaCentral is able to confirm what each current Crimson Tide player will be suiting up in this season.
Alabama added two transfers this offseason in Ohio guard Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide also brought in a five-man signing class featuring four SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller, point guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and shooting guard Rylan Griffen as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.
Alabama returns five players from last season’s team in forwards Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley and Darius Miles as well as guard Nimari Burnett and Jahvon Quinerly. The Crimson Tide still has room for one more scholarship player if it chooses to add another addition out of the transfer portal.
Quinerly will now wear No. 5 after donning No. 13 previously at Alabama. The five-star point guard wore No. 5 in high school and is finally able to make the switch following the departure of Jaden Shackelford this offseason.
Meanwhile, Gurley will switch to No. 4 from No. 0, and Bediako will change from No. 14 from No. 10.
Gurley wore No. 4 while at Furman before joining the Crimson Tide last offseaosn. He is able to make the switch following the Juwan Gary’s transfer to Nebraska.
Bediako wore No. 14 during high school and can now where it for Alabama following the departure of Keon Ellis. Bediako's switch allows Welch, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., to wear No. 10 in honor of the 10 victims who lost their lives in last month’s Tops supermarket attack.
Sears will don the No. 1 jersey at Alabama. As far as the incoming members of Alabama’s recruiting class, Bradley will wear No. 0; Griffin will wear No. 3; Clowney will wear No. 15; Pringle will wear No. 23, and Miller will wear No. 24. All members of the recruiting class were able to kee their numbers from their previous schools.
In terms of physical changes, Bediako added 10 pounds since arriving at Alabama last season and is now listed at 7-foot, 225 pounds. Gurley bulked up five pounds from last year and is now listed at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds. Burnett, Miles and Quinerly did not see any change in weight in the update.
Here’s a look at which numbers Alabama players will be wearing as well as their heights and weights.
Alabama basketball roster
0 — Jaden Bradley, freshman, guard, 6-3, 185
1 — Mark Sears, junior, guard, 6-1, 185
2 — Darius Miles, junior, forward, 6-6, 185
3 — Rylan Griffin, freshman, guard, 6-5, 180
4 — Noah Gurley, graduate, forward, 6-8, 215
5 — Jahvon Quinerly, senior, guard, 6-1, 175
10 — Dominick Welch, graduate, guard, 6-5, 205
12 — Delaney Heard, junior, guard, 6-3, 198
14 — Charles Bediako, sophomore, center, 7-0, 225
15 — Noah Clowney, freshman, forward, 6-10, 210
23 — Nick Pringle, junior, forward, 6-9, 220
24 — Brandon Miller, freshman, forward, 6-9, 200
25 — Nimari Burnett, sophomore, guard, 6-4, 190
30 — Adam Cottrell, senior, guard, 6-3, 200
Alabama basketball's incoming players
No. 0 — Jaden Bradley
Quote from Oats: “Jaden is the No. 1 point guard in the nation, and it was huge for us that we got his commitment first. There are a lot of other good players who want to play with an unselfish, pass-first point guard like Jaden. We think he is next in the line of great point guards since we’ve been here at Alabama following in Kira Lewis Jr., Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison’s footsteps. Jaden is a proven winner and that is something that is important to us during recruiting, not just getting talented players. He comes from a great family and we are really excited to have him a part of our program for numerous reasons.”
No. 1 — Mark Sears
Quote from Oats: “We are excited to welcome Mark and his family to the Alabama basketball program. Our entire staff felt like Mark was one of the best overall guards available in the transfer portal, so we really went after him hard. He is a high character kid with great basketball feel who is a perfect fit for the way we want to play. He shoots the ball really well, he’s a great decision-maker and is terrific in transition. On top of that, Mark is an Alabama kid who is excited to come back to his home state and play in front of family and friends. I think our fans will have a lot of fun watching him next season and he is a big addition for us.”
No. 3 — Rylan Griffen
Quote from Oats: “Rylan is a very talented scoring guard. We feel he has a high ceiling and by playing in our system he will be able to maximize his potential. We like long, athletic shooters like Rylan who has proved he has the ability to score at a high clip this last summer. He is also a proven winner coming from Richardson High School, a program that consistently wins at a high level and is considered one of the top teams in Texas this year.”
No. 10 — Dominick Welch
Quote from Oats: “Dom is originally from Buffalo, so we were able to make an immediate connection. He is also someone who is going to come in and earn his playing time. He's a four-year starter and has had a lot of success both from a team and an individual standpoint. He has impacted winning in a big way, helping St. Bonaventure to 76 wins in the last four years which shows that he cares about doing what needs to be done to help his team win.
“Combine all those factors with the fact that Dom is a terrific young man off the court, we feel he is the perfect fit for what our program needed."
No. 15 — Noah Clowney
Quote from Oats: “Noah is a skilled big with size and the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting. He is a great athlete with a lot of upside. He plays for one of the top programs in the state of South Carolina and we place a lot of value on that. Noah is going to be a good fit in our system. He has the ability to play inside-outside, take guys off the dribble and can play with his back to the basket.”
No. 23 — Nick Pringle
Quote from Oats: “We are very excited to sign such an athletic and skilled big man like Nick. He already has college experience both at the D-I and junior college levels. We have a history of success with junior college players here, particularly finding ones who may have flown under the radar, similar to James Rojas and Keon Ellis. We think he gives us a different dimension in the frontcourt. He may be the most versatile and athletic forward in all of junior college basketball right now. We are looking forward to adding an experienced frontcourt player to the roster next season.”
No. 24 — Brandon Miller
Quote from Oats: “Brandon is a very talented and versatile player. I don’t think you can put a position on him and we feel he is one of the best pro prospects in the entire class. We are really excited to get him in our system and see what he can do. He is a 6-9 basketball player that can do everything. We’ve recruited him for a long time and have gotten to know him and his family well. We are beyond excited to get a player of his caliber in our program.”