New Jersey Numbers, Measurements for Alabama Basketball's Upcoming Roster

Here's a look at the new numbers for all seven of the Crimson Tide's offseason additions as well as a few number changes from last year.

Nate Oats might not be done filling out Alabama basketball’s roster, but we now know what numbers the current members of the Crimson Tide will be wearing this season.

The team has updated its online roster, providing new measurements for all its players, including its seven incoming arrivals. While the new jersey numbers have yet to be listed, BamaCentral is able to confirm what each current Crimson Tide player will be suiting up in this season.

Alabama added two transfers this offseason in Ohio guard Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide also brought in a five-man signing class featuring four SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller, point guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and shooting guard Rylan Griffen as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

Alabama returns five players from last season’s team in forwards Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley and Darius Miles as well as guard Nimari Burnett and Jahvon Quinerly. The Crimson Tide still has room for one more scholarship player if it chooses to add another addition out of the transfer portal.

Quinerly will now wear No. 5 after donning No. 13 previously at Alabama. The five-star point guard wore No. 5 in high school and is finally able to make the switch following the departure of Jaden Shackelford this offseason.

Meanwhile, Gurley will switch to No. 4 from No. 0, and Bediako will change from No. 14 from No. 10.

Gurley wore No. 4 while at Furman before joining the Crimson Tide last offseaosn. He is able to make the switch following the Juwan Gary’s transfer to Nebraska.

Bediako wore No. 14 during high school and can now where it for Alabama following the departure of Keon Ellis. Bediako's switch allows Welch, a native of Buffalo, N.Y., to wear No. 10 in honor of the 10 victims who lost their lives in last month’s Tops supermarket attack.

Sears will don the No. 1 jersey at Alabama. As far as the incoming members of Alabama’s recruiting class, Bradley will wear No. 0; Griffin will wear No. 3; Clowney will wear No. 15; Pringle will wear No. 23, and Miller will wear No. 24. All members of the recruiting class were able to kee their numbers from their previous schools.

In terms of physical changes, Bediako added 10 pounds since arriving at Alabama last season and is now listed at 7-foot, 225 pounds. Gurley bulked up five pounds from last year and is now listed at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds. Burnett, Miles and Quinerly did not see any change in weight in the update.

Here’s a look at which numbers Alabama players will be wearing as well as their heights and weights.

Alabama basketball roster

0 — Jaden Bradley, freshman, guard, 6-3, 185

1 — Mark Sears, junior, guard, 6-1, 185

2 — Darius Miles, junior, forward, 6-6, 185

3 — Rylan Griffin, freshman, guard, 6-5, 180

4 — Noah Gurley, graduate, forward, 6-8, 215

5 — Jahvon Quinerly, senior, guard, 6-1, 175

10 — Dominick Welch, graduate, guard, 6-5, 205

12 — Delaney Heard, junior, guard, 6-3, 198

14 — Charles Bediako, sophomore, center, 7-0, 225

15 — Noah Clowney, freshman, forward, 6-10, 210

23 — Nick Pringle, junior, forward, 6-9, 220

24 — Brandon Miller, freshman, forward, 6-9, 200

25 — Nimari Burnett, sophomore, guard, 6-4, 190

30 — Adam Cottrell, senior, guard, 6-3, 200