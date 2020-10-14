SI.com
Bama Central
Nick Saban is College Football's Highest-Paid Coach

Tyler Martin

According to a USA Today report that was released on Wednesday morning, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban is once again college football's highest-paid coach with a salary of $9.3 million. 

Last year, it was Clemson's Dabo Swinney who had the sport's No. 1 spot in that department. He is now behind Saban and LSU's Ed Orgeron at No. 3. It should also be noted that Swinney took a $1.25 pay reduction due to the pandemic this year. 

Saban's buyout is the fourth-largest in the sport at $36.8 million, behind Jimbo Fisher's $53.1 million, Swinney's $50 million, and Ryan Day's $45.4 million. 

Overall, the SEC continues to have the wealthiest coaches with six of the top ten spots belonging to the conference — No. 1 Saban, No. 2 Orgeron ($8.6 millon), No. 5 Fisher ($7.5 million), No. 6 Kirby Smart ($6.8 million), No. 7 Gus Malzahn ($6.9), No. 10 Dan Mullen ($6.0 million). 

This story will be updated.

