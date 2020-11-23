Nick Saban on Auburn QB Bo Nix: "He's Very Effective in Every Regard"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Iron Bowl week is upon us and University of Alabama coach Nick Saban has turned the page on the Crimson Tide's dominating 63-3 win over Kentucky this past weekend.

"All eyes here are looking forward to the Iron Bowl, which is one of the great rivalries, I think, in college football," Saban said during his Monday afternoon press conference. "It certainly means a lot to a lot of people in this state and all over the country. So as always we're playing a very, very good team. A Top 20 team. Gus [Malzahn] has done a really good job there."

The Crimson Tide coach was quick to remark on the Tigers defense which is second in the Southeastern Conference in defending the pass and third in scoring defense.

"These guys play well in all phases of the game," Saban said. "Their defense has played well. They've got some very active linebackers. Very athletic on defense. Make a lot of big plays. Very well coached. Kevin Steele does a great job with them."

Saban had a high praise for Auburn signal caller Bo Nix, who has thrown for 1,627 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 284 and three additional scores through seven games.

"Offensively, they've got great balance," Saban said. "They run the ball effectively. Bo Nix is a very effective quarterback in every regard. He's a very good passer. They've got some very good skill guys at receiver. He can extend plays. He can run quarterback runs when they need him to. They've got some really good running backs, so they have great balance. Play really, really well on special teams. Good return game. Good specialists.

"This is going to be a very challenging game for us in a lot of ways. We certainly need to play our best football of the season to be able to have success in this game."

No. 22 Auburn (5-2) was one of Alabama's two losses in 2019 and Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris spoke about the problems that Nix can create for a defense.

“I think his ability to be able to sit in the pocket and throw it, to be able to scramble and throw it," Harris said. "He has crazy speed, and I think he’s a very smart quarterback. So I think he’ll present a really good challenge for us.”

As always, Saturday's game, which is slated for a 2:30 p.m (CT) kick on CBS inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, will send shockwaves around the Yellowhammer State, especially on the recruiting trail.

Saban and company want to make sure that the top-ranked Crimson Tide can keep a hold on its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 by Sports Illustrated All-American and has five in-state pledges like cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry, defensive tackles Anquin Barnes and Tim Keenan, and linebackers Ian Jackson and Deontae Lawson.

"I think the Iron Bowl always impacts recruiting," Saban said. "I think it’s a pride thing in the state. We have lots of fans on both sides, and they obviously have a lot of passion for their program and their influence has the man on the street, I’m going to call it, probably has some impact on where guys want to go. We just want to provide the best program we can to create value for our players in the future.

"And I know how important this game is to our fans and our players, and we’re just going to do the best job we can as coaches to try to put them in the best position to do it."

This story will be updated with video from Saban's press conference.