Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Nick Saban Recaps 2020 National Signing Day

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 2020 National Signing Day saw Alabama football sign three additional athletes to its roster, concluding recruiting for next season with a total of 25 signees.

“We’re really excited about the class that we were able to attract,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “I think this is an accumulation of a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I think our recruiting staff here did a phenomenal job of sort of setting the table for our coaches to be able to go out and make the kind of evaluations and that’s something that you have to do really early on now.”

Four-star wide receiver Javon Baker and four-star defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., were the first two to commit on signing day. Four-star offensive tackle Damieon George of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, signed on later in the day.

Saban commented on the defensive line which Burroughs and two other signees at the position will be joining in 2020.

“I thought that the three players we got at that position this year are certainly good players that will contribute to [development] as well because Raekwon [Davis] is really the only guy that is leaving that group,” Saban said. “I think we need to make significant improvements with those guys but I always say guys really improve a lot from their first year to their second year.”

“I feel like in the last two years we’ve added good, young talent at that position.”

Early signing day on Nov. 13 saw 22 athletes sign with the Crimson Tide, including  five-star prospects. The early signing day has shifted to now be the main signing day for the majority of high school athletes.

Saban said that he thought this was going to be the case from the early signing day’s inception.

“Look, I said this when we made an early signing date,” Saban said. “It’s going to be the signing date. So is this the third year we’ve had the early signing date? So it is the signing date. What percentage of players signed early? 90? 90 percent? Most people were in the same situation as us today; they only had two or three spots to fill, basically.”

Alabama finished No. 3 overall in the SI All-American recruiting rankings for the 2020 year.

“I think the key thing for us is we felt like we got a lot of good players,” Saban said. “Character, quality people who want to get an education who are good football players.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban on Social Media? Don't Hold Your Breath

Alabama coach says he feels sorry for people who have their heads in their phones

Christopher Walsh

by

Bammboo

Alabama Softball to Appear 16-Plus Times on National TV in 2020

Crimson Tide will have 12 SEC games broadcasted along with non-conference games against Washington, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Team USA

UA_Athletics

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 4

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

ablailock

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

by

leahmelda

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Tennessee

Alabama (12-9, 4-4 SEC) aims to get back in win column against the Volunteers

Tyler Martin

by

leahmelda

Watch: Nick Saban's Opening Comments from National Signing Day

Alabama adds three final names to the recruiting Class of 2020

Christopher Walsh

Meet Alabama's Signing Class of 2020

Player profiles as Crimson Tide adds three more players on National Signing Day

UA_Athletics

Crimson Corner: What is going on with Alabama Basketball?

The Crimson Tide has now lost three straight after going on a four-game winning streak

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: National Signing Day

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates and breaking news throughout National Signing Day

Tyler Martin

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Cites "Two Different Styles" After 69-68 Victory Over Alabama

A 2nd half filled with turnovers, fouls, and missed rebounds haunted Alabama against the Volunteers

Tyler Martin