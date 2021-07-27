Sports Illustrated home
Nick Saban Shares Thoughts on Oklahoma, Texas Joining the SEC

The Alabama head coach said the decision is up to the commissioner and school presidents.
Early Tuesday morning, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas made it official by applying for membership in the Southeastern Conference.

At the site of the 18 for 18 Habitat for Humanity build by the Nick's Kids Foundation, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave his thoughts on the Sooners and Longhorns joining the SEC.

Saban said he does not have enough knowledge about the situation to really give his opinion, but he has confidence in SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the universities' presidents to do what is best for the conference athletically and academically.

"I don’t really know enough about it," Saban said. "I know the conference commissioner and the people that are above me administratively and organizationally, college presidents or whatever, need to make decisions like this as to how it benefits our conference and how it affects college football as a whole."

At Alabama, Saban has a 1-0 record against Texas with the lone win coming in the 2010 BCS national championship game to cap off the Tide's first undefeated and national championship season under the head coach. The Tide and Longhorns have not played since that game. 

The Crimson Tide is 1-1 versus Oklahoma under Saban with a loss in the 2014 Sugar Bowl and a 45-34 win over the Sooners in the 2018 College Football Playoff semi-final game at the Orange Bowl. Oklahoma is the only current Big 12 team to make the CFP, doing so four times including the semi-final matchup with Alabama.

