Nick Saban Updates Status of DBs Armour-Davis, Jobe Heading into CFP Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama secured its next crop of defensive back talent on Wednesday's Early Signing Day with Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr. and Tre'Quon Fegans, but this year's Crimson Tide team might be missing some key players heading into the College Football Playoff.

The Alabama football team has had a few days off because of finals and winter break, but will be back to the practice fields in Tuscaloosa for their first Cotton Bowl practice on Thursday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he does not know the status of defensive backs Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis until he sees them practice.

"We’re starting practice tomorrow obviously," Saban said. "I don’t know what Jalyn Armour-Davis’ status will be— how much he’ll be able to do in practice, where he’ll be physically. I know he wants to try and play in the game.”

The redshirt junior DB has been dealing with a hip injury and did not play against Auburn or against Georgia in the SEC Championship.

It has been previously reported that Josh Jobe had surgery to combat a turf toe injury that has been nagging him for most of that led to a decline in his ability to play at his best.

"Josh Jobe played with a turf toe all year long, and it got to the point where it was very difficult for him to practice and be able to play, so he's very doubtful for the game," Saban said.

True freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry has seen extended playing time at cornerback while Jobe and Armour-Davis have dealt with the injuries.