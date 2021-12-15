Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Nick Saban Updates Status of DBs Armour-Davis, Jobe Heading into CFP Practice
Publish date:

Nick Saban Updates Status of DBs Armour-Davis, Jobe Heading into CFP Practice

Both cornerbacks have been dealing with nagging injuries this season.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Both cornerbacks have been dealing with nagging injuries this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama secured its next crop of defensive back talent on Wednesday's Early Signing Day with Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr. and Tre'Quon Fegans, but this year's Crimson Tide team might be missing some key players heading into the College Football Playoff. 

The Alabama football team has had a few days off because of finals and winter break, but will be back to the practice fields in Tuscaloosa for their first Cotton Bowl practice on Thursday. 

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he does not know the status of defensive backs Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis until he sees them practice. 

Read More

"We’re starting practice tomorrow obviously," Saban said. "I don’t know what Jalyn Armour-Davis’ status will be— how much he’ll be able to do in practice, where he’ll be physically. I know he wants to try and play in the game.”

The redshirt junior DB has been dealing with a hip injury and did not play against Auburn or against Georgia in the SEC Championship. 

It has been previously reported that Josh Jobe had surgery to combat a turf toe injury that has been nagging him for most of that led to a decline in his ability to play at his best. 

"Josh Jobe played with a turf toe all year long, and it got to the point where it was very difficult for him to practice and be able to play, so he's very doubtful for the game," Saban said. 

True freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry has seen extended playing time at cornerback while Jobe and Armour-Davis have dealt with the injuries. 

Jalyn Amour-Davis at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Updates Status of DBs Armour-Davis, Jobe Heading into CFP Practice

1 minute ago
Nick Saban at 2021 SEC Championship Game
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Early Signing Day

52 minutes ago
Earl Little Jr.
Recruiting

Alabama Signs 2022 SI99 CB Earl Little Jr.

1 hour ago
2022 WR Kobe Prentice
Recruiting

In-State WR Kobe Prentice Chooses Crimson Tide

1 hour ago
2022 Jihaad Campbell
Recruiting

Former Clemson Commit Edge Rusher Jihaad Campbell Signs with Alabama

1 hour ago
preston
Recruiting

Alabama Lands Elite Louisiana Wide Receiver Shazz Preston

2 hours ago
E2lrqo3WUAk7Gzi
Recruiting

Alabama Adds Size to the Defensive Line Signing Jaheim Oatis

2 hours ago
Ty Simpson, Alabama QB commit
Recruiting

One of Nation's Best 2022 Signal Callers, Ty Simpson, Signs With Alabama Football

4 hours ago