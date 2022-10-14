Skip to main content

Nick Saban's Final Injury Update on Bryce Young Before Tennessee Game Day

The Alabama quarterback's status won't be determined until Saturday.

Will Bryce Young play for Alabama Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee?

Well, nobody will know until Saturday, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. 

"Bryce has practiced some this week," Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. "And I think it comes down to does he feel and do we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough? And he's not going to hurt himself by doing it. I just don't know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis.

"So that’s the question, and nobody’s gonna know it until Saturday comes. He won’t know it. I won’t know it. Nobody will know it. And I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play. We'll see."

Earlier in the week, Saban said Young was on a "pitch count" to help keep strain off his injured shoulder ahead of the top-10 road matchup with the Volunteers. Young has not played since the second quarter of the Arkansas game when he went down with the shoulder sprain. 

This will be Saban's last public address to the media until he does pre-game interviews Saturday for the Crimson Tide Sports Network, ESPN's College GameDay or the CBS broadcast. 

Saban said Alabama has had a good week of practice, and the team is ready to play in the rivalry game. 

"Our players have worked hard this week," he said. "They have a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I think we've got a good plan, and everybody's ready to go execute it against a good team. I've said this before, when you're a great competitor, you love games like this, you like to play in games like this. 

"Our ability to stay focused and control what we can control is going to be a real key to this. And any fans that we have there, make yourself known. It always makes us appreciate that you're there."

