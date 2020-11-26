Nick Saban's Plans for a Saturday At Home Instead of the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With University of Alabama coach Nick Saban sidelined for this year's Iron Bowl due to contracting COVID-19, the question on many Crimson Tide fans' minds is how will he watch the game on Saturday?

Well, it's going to be a completely different setup than what he is used to, but he answered that very question during his Wednesday-evening press conference.

"We can actually pipe the game in," Saban said. "You can't see much on TV so I'll have the same field that we take of the game, which is the film that we watch on Sunday, so I'll be able to see a little bit more of what's happening, kind of like if you're in the press box type of thing. So I can't really have any communication during the game or at halftime. So we'll do the best we can to try to analyze what's happening and see if there's any way we can be of some kind of use.

"But I have confidence in our coaches and our players that they'll be able to do what they have to do. I mean, we've all got to live with the consequences of what happens whether I'm standing there or not. So that's something I hope everybody realizes."

From 90 minutes til kickoff until the final whistle, Saban cannot have any communication with players or coaches per NCAA rules for quarantined coaches.

Saban will be relegated to being a fan even if it is just for part of the day on Saturday.

What will he miss the most about patrolling the sidelines?

"I'm going to do everything I can to stay involved in the game," Saban said. "I went through this for three days before the Georgia game, but was fortunate enough to test out and have a false positive. So I didn't miss that game even though I was sort of mentally prepared for it. It's not about me, it's really about the players. I want to be there for the players to try to help them be able to play the best, to inspire them in any way that you can as a coach and as a teacher to get the best out of them so that they have the best opportunity to be successful.

"I know how important it is for a lot of them. And I know how difficult it is sometimes when you have disruptions to overcome those. But we have a lot of very capable coaches. And the biggest thing I'm going to miss about it is being with our players, being a part of our team and helping those players have the best opportunity to be successful."

In the meantime, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take the reins and fulfill Saban's duties. His previous coaching stops at Washington, USC, and with the Falcons have prepared him for this moment against Auburn according to Saban.

"Sark has done a wonderful job," Saban said. "He did a wonderful job when he was here as an analyst, went on to do what I thought was a pretty good job in Atlanta as a coordinator for the Falcons. We're excited to get them back. And, you know, based on the body of work, in terms of what our offense has been able to accomplish last year and this year, no one could argue that he's done a fantastic job. In terms of developing players, having them well-prepared for the game, inspiring them to play with a lot of effort, toughness discipline -- some of the intangible things that it takes, we all probably contribute to that. I mean everybody on the team tries to contribute to that, every coach on the team.

"But he does a fantastic job and I think the body of work really speaks for itself."