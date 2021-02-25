No. 6 Alabama Basketball Falters Late in 81-66 Loss to No. 20 Arkansas

The Crimson Tide couldn't overcome five Razorbacks in double-figures in crucial SEC-clash on Wednesday night

The celebration will have to wait for the University of Alabama men's basketball team.

No. 20 Arkansas defeated the 6th-ranked Crimson Tide, 81-66, inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night, preventing Alabama from winning the outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

Out of gate, coach Nate Oats' squad was ice-cold from three-point range, starting 0-of-9 from deep and found itself trailing 21-11 with 11:07 in the first half.

Then, guard John Petty Jr. and forward Jordan Bruner caught fire and went 6-of-8 combined from beyond-the-arc to close the opening stanza.

Bruner himself scored three straight triples over an 1:26 stretch of action to cut the Razorbacks' lead at intermission to 39-38.

Alabama came out swinging to start the second half on a 7-0 run, but Arkansas countered with a 7-0 run of its own, retaking the lead, 46-45.

A baseline-jumper from Petty gave the Crimson Tide a one-point advantage, 47-46 with 15:44 to go, but after that it was all Razorbacks.

Arkansas proceeded to go on a 28-11 run for its biggest lead of the game, 74-58, over a 13 minute stretch to take control and ultimately seal the victory.

Three Alabama players finished in double-digits, led by Bruner with 14 points, guard Jahvon Quinerly added 13 and Petty, who finished with 12.

The Crimson Tide will have another crack at winning the SEC title on Saturday afternoon, when it travels to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5 p.m, SEC Network).

