All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

No. 6 Alabama Basketball Squeaks Past Tennessee, Advances To SEC Tournament Title Game

40 combined points from Herbert Jones and Jahvon Quinerly propelled the Crimson Tide to a nail-biting win over the Volunteers
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NASHVILLE — For the first time since 2002, Alabama basketball will play for an SEC Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide edged Tennessee on Saturday inside Bridgestone Arena, 73-68, behind a second-half comeback where Alabama erased a double-digit deficit behind 21 points and 13 rebounds from senior wing Herbert Jones.

Coach Nate Oats and company found itself down 15, 48-33, with 16:56 on the clock. That didn't stop the Crimson Tide from putting the clamps on the Volunteers and proceeding to go on a 14-0 run to cut it to 48-47 with just over 12 minutes to go. 

Alabama forced six turnovers from Tennessee during that stretch and was powered offensively by the SEC Player of the Year, who accounted for seven of those 14 points. 

A layup by guard Jahvon Quinerly gave the Crimson Tide a 60-59 lead, it's first of the final stanza, with just over five minutes left to play. 

After another lead change and a free throw by Jones to tie the contest back up at 61, the most important shot of the second half came from guard Keon Ellis, who drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Alabama a 64-61 cushion with 4:02 remaining. 

210313_game10_186
29
Gallery
29 Images

The Crimson Tide never relinquished the lead from that point on. 

However, the contingency of Alabama fans inside Bridgestone Arena held their collective breathe when Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines missed two free throws that would have given the Volunteers a one-point lead with only 15 seconds to go. 

Two free throws from Ellis iced the 73-68 victory. 

Screen Shot 2021-03-13 at 2.17.50 PM

This story will be updated.

210313_game10_003
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Basketball Squeaks Past Tennessee, Advances To SEC Tournament Title Game

emmanuel
Recruiting

Alabama Football Picks Up Elite In-State 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson

Jahvon Quinerly vs Tennessee
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Tennessee at the SEC Tournament

210312_game06_867
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Josh Primo Out for SEC Semifinal Game Against Tennessee

NFL draft logo
Bama/NFL

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Tamara Clark
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 13, 2021

Zane Denton
All Things Bama

No. 24 Alabama Baseball Escapes Being No-Hit, But Takes 4-2 loss to Stetson

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes after Alabama loss
All Things Bama

What Tennessee Said at the SEC Tournament, Including About Facing Alabama