No. 6 Alabama Gymnastics Falls to No. 1 Florida on Senior Night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama needed a big finish on the floor exercise if it wanted to upset the top team in the country and win a share of the SEC Championship Friday night. However, the Tide gymnasts seemed to run out of steam as No. 1 Florida held on to beat the Tide 197.475-197.225.

On senior night, the two seniors Alonza Klopfer and Lexi Graber, closed out the floor rotation with career highs, a 9.9 for Klopfer and a 9.975 for Graber. The high scores were too little too late to overcome the mistakes by Alabama's first three gymnasts on the event who all struggled with landings and did not score higher than a 9.75.

The Gators were without the top-ranked all around gymnast in the country Friday night, and it showed as they posted their second lowest overall team score of the season. Trinity Thomas, who averages a 39.563 in the all around, suffered an ankle injury in warmups and did not compete for Florida.

Florida had an uncharacteristically low team score on uneven bars which opened the door for Alabama to hold a lead after the first two rotations. The Gators then proved why they are the best team in the country with a strong finish on floor and balance beam. Florida had seven gymnasts scores a 9.875 or better on the final two rotations.

Luisa Blanco once again led the way for the Crimson Tide and won the all around with a 39.7.

The Tide had the opportunity to win a share of the regular season conference championship if they had beaten the Gators. Now, Alabama will turn its sights to the SEC Championship meet in Huntsville on March 20 to rematch against the Gators and all other SEC teams.

This story will be updated.