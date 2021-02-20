No. 8 Alabama Basketball Survives Scare From Vanderbilt, 82-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team found a way to overcome another lethargic start to survive a scare from Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum.

Trailing by seven with 10 minutes left in the first half, the Crimson Tide proceeded to end the opening period on a 16-4 run to take a 33-29 lead into intermission.

Alabama shot 29 times from the field in the first half, 24 of which were three-point attempts. The Crimson Tide only converted six of those for an abysmal 25 percent.

Before the first media timeout of the second half, Alabama missed all six of its first attempts from the field, which allowed Vanderbilt to take a 38-34 advantage.

Powered by senior wing Herbert Jones, the Crimson Tide managed to go on a 23-7 run to give Alabama its biggest lead of the contest, 57-45.

The Commodores answered back with a punch of their own, going on a 20-6 run to go up 65-63 with 5:37 on the clock after a layup from Scotty Pippen Jr.

A three-pointer from senior forward Alex Reese gave Alabama a one-point lead that it would never relinquish, despite multiple turnovers from the Crimson Tide down the stretch that allowed the Commodores to extend the game at the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a team-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting.

Next up, the Crimson Tide will travel to Fayetteville on Wednesday night to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8 p.m (CT) on the SEC Network.

One more conference win and Alabama will clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title. It would be the school's first league title since 2002.

