No. 9 Alabama Basketball Falls at No. 24 Oklahoma, 66-61

The Crimson Tide saw its 10-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon

For the first time in the year 2021, the University of Alabama men's basketball team lost a game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end on the road against No. 24 Oklahoma inside Llyod Noble Center, 66-61.

Before game-time, Oklahoma announced that its leading scorer Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams would miss Saturday's contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

But that wouldn't make a difference.

The Sooners jumped on Alabama early with a 11-2 lead and forced eight Crimson Tide turnovers within the first seven minutes of action.

Alabama was able to overcome that with the help of senior guard John Petty Jr., who scored eight points in less than a two-minute span to give the Crimson Tide a 23-20 advantage with just over five minutes remaining in the first period.

However, Oklahoma scored on five of its final six possessions to take a 32-29 lead into intermission.

Coach Nate Oats and company would later get hit with another punch in the second half by way of three-pointer from guard De'Vion Harmon that would extend the Sooners lead by 12 around the halfway point of the second half.

Thanks to senior forward Alex Reese and junior guard Keon Ellis, Alabama proceeded to go on a 17-4 run and took a 60-59 advantage with 3:44 remaining.

But offensive ineptitude plagued the Crimson Tide over the final minutes of the contest and only converted on one of its last 10 field goal attempts, missing its last eight in-a-row.

Oklahoma dashed Alabama's hopes of winning at the charity stripe, where it connected on seven of its final nine points to earn the 66-61 victory.

