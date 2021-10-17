Notebook: Nick Saban Coaches 200th Game as Alabama Head Coach

Saban improved his record to 176-24 as the leader of the Crimson Tide with the win in Starkville on Saturday.

STARKVILLE, Miss. —After last week's loss to Texas A&M ended several notable streaks, Alabama started a new winning streak in Starkville Saturday night. '

"We played a 60-minute game, sort of dominated the game the way we like to play," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "I think it’s the way you want to play on the road, the way you control the crowd. And I thought our guys did a really really good job of that, and we had a good week this week.”

Do Over

Mississippi State was flagged for holding early in the second quarter, but Alabama’s Nick Saban opted not to accept the penalty, giving Mississippi State third-and-10 instead of second-and-20.

The Bulldogs converted and Saban wasn’t pleased.

Minutes later on the same drive, the Bulldogs were called for another holding penalty. This time Saban accepted it and moved Mississippi State back to face second-and-20. The Bulldogs didn't convert and had to punt.

That's got to hurt

A Mississippi State cheerleader was involved in a collision with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Bulldog defensive lineman Nathaniel Watson.

Young was scrambling out of his own end zone and raced for the edge when Watson met him at the sideline. The two tumbled out of bounds and right into a cheerleader, whose back was to the play.

She immediately bounced back up with here pom poms in the air to signal she was OK.

Same situation, different result

Last week Alabama had first-and-goal from the Texas A&M 3-yard line and passed on three straight downs. Alabama settled for a field goal.

The decision caused a stir from fans and media, calling into question the play-calling. Head coach Nick Saban pointed out after the game that Alabama didn’t run the ball as effectively as it should have in the red zone.

On Saturday against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide had first-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ 7 and ran the ball three times. Brian Robinson scored on a 2-yard run to put Alabama on top 21-3.

A New Jig

Safety Jordan Battle broke out a new dance Saturday after his second interception against the Bulldogs. In the postgame, he credited it as his dad's move in high school

"I've been waiting to do that forever, even since last year," Battle said. "I've been practicing it."

Tide-Bits

