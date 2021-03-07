Official 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

After Tennessee's win over Florida on Sunday afternoon, the bracket is set for the conference tournament next week in Nashville

Pull out those brackets because championship week in college basketball is finally here.

The Southeastern Conference concluded its regular-season schedule on Sunday with Tennessee beating Florida, 65-54, officially setting the league's tournament bracket in stone.

No. 8 Alabama won its 9th conference regular-season title, clinching the No. 1 overall seed, and tied a school record for most SEC wins in a single season with 16. The Crimson Tide is looking to make more history and win its first SEC Tournament championship since 1991.

However, the hottest team in the league is No. 12 Arkansas, as the Razorbacks have won 11 straight conference games. Coach Eric Musselman's squad hasn't lost since Jan. 30, when it went on the road and fell to Oklahoma State 81-77.

This year's tournament will only feature one game on Wednesday evening due to Auburn's self-imposed postseason ban. The Tigers finished 13-14 overall and 7-11 in league play.

All games are set to take place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from March 10-14. Tip-off times and a full schedule is listed below.

Final 2020-201 SEC Standings

Team, overall record, (SEC record)

1. Alabama 21-6 (16-2)

2. Arkansas 21-5 (13-4)

3. LSU 16-8 (11-6)

4. Tennessee 17-7 (10-7)

5. Florida 13-8 (9-7)

6. Ole Miss 15-10 (10-8)

7. Missouri 15-8 (8-8)

8. Kentucky 9-15 (8-9)

9. Mississippi State 14-13 (8-10)

10. Georgia 14-11 (7-11)

11. Auburn 13-14 (7-11)

12. South Carolina 6-14 (4-12)

13. Texas A&M 8-9 (2-8)

14. Vanderbilt 8-15 (3-13)

2021 SEC Tournament & TV Schedule (All Times CT)

Wednesday, March 10

Game 1 - No. 12 Vanderbilt vs No. 13 Texas A&M, 6 p.m, SEC Network

Thursday, March 11

Game 2 - No. 8 Kentucky vs No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m, SEC Network

Game 3 - No. 5 Florida vs Game 1 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 2, SEC Network

Game 4 - No. 7 Missouri vs No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m, SEC Network

Game 5 - No. 6 Ole Miss vs No. 11 South Carolina, 25 minutes after Game 4, SEC Network

Friday, March 12

Game 6 - No. 1 Alabama vs Game 2 Winner, 11 a.m, ESPN

Game 7 - No. 4 Tennessee vs Game 3 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 6, ESPN

Game 8 - No. 2 Arkansas vs Game 4 Winner, 6 p.m, SEC Network

Game 9 - No. 3 LSU vs Game 5 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 8, SEC Network

Saturday, March 13

Game 10 - Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 12 p.m, ESPN

Game 11 - Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner, 25 minutes after Game 10, ESPN

Sunday, March 14

Game 12 - Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner, 12 p.m, ESPN