Official 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Bracket

Alabama is the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of Kentucky and Georgia on Thursday night

After Sunday's games, the 2021 SEC softball tournament bracket is officially set, which will take place at Rhoads Stadium May 11-15.

Alabama earned the No. 3 seed and will have a first-round bye. The Crimson Tide's first game will come on Thursday night versus either Kentucky or Georgia.

Coach Patrick Murphy's squad finished the regular season 42-7 overall and 18-6 in the conference, one game behind co-champions Arkansas (40-8, 19-5 SEC) and Florida (40-8, 19-5 SEC).

Final 2020-201 SEC Standings

Team, overall record, (SEC record)

1. Florida, 40-8, (19-5)

2. Arkansas, 40-8, (19-5)

3. Alabama 42-7, (18-6)

4. Missouri, 37-14 (15-9)

5. LSU, 31-18 (13-11)

6. Kentucky, 38-12 (13-11)

7. Tennessee, 39-12, (12-11)

8. Ole Miss, 34-19 (12-12)

9. Mississippi State, 32-22 (8-15)

10. Texas A&M, 31-20 (8-16)

11. Georgia, 29-20 (7-17)

12. Auburn, 27-21 (7-17)

13. South Carolina, 25-25 (4-20)

2021 SEC Softball Tournament & TV Schedule (All Times CT)

Tuesday, May 11

Game 1 - No. 12 Auburn vs No. 13 South Carolina, 6 p.m, SEC Network

Wednesday, May 12

Game 2 - No. 8 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m, SEC Network

Game 3 - No. 5 LSU vs Game 1 Winner, 35 minutes after Game 2, SEC Network

Game 4 - No. 7 Tennessee vs No. 10 Texas A&M, 35 minutes after Game 3, SEC Network

Game 5 - No. 6 Kentucky vs No. 11 Georgia, 35 minutes after Game 4, SEC Network

Thursday, May 13

Game 6 - No. 1 Florida vs Game 2 Winner, 11 a.m, SEC Network

Game 7 - No. 4 Missouri vs Game 3 Winner, 35 minutes after Game 6, SEC Network

Game 8 - No. 2 Arkansas vs Game 4 Winner, 35 minutes after Game 7, SEC Network

Game 9 - No. 3 Alabama vs Game 5 Winner, 35 minutes after Game 8, SEC Network

Friday, May 14

Game 10 - Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 3 p.m, ESPN2

Game 11 - Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner, 35 minutes after Game 10, ESPN2

Saturday, May 15

Game 12 - Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner, 5 p.m, ESPN2