December 2, 2021
Alabama Softball's Patrick Murphy Named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The legendary Alabama softball coach will become the first person inducted in the group for the sport of softball.
NCAA

The legendary Alabama softball coach will become the first person inducted in the group for the sport of softball.

Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy was announced as class of 2022 member for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. He will become the first person ever inducted for the sport of softball. 

“I am so honored to be included in such a prestigious Hall of Fame,” Murphy said in a press release. “The names, past and present, are among the giants in all sports. This is a testament to anyone who has had a hand in Alabama softball over the past 25 years."

Murphy has been affiliated with the Alabama softball program since its existence 26 years ago and is entering his 24th season as the head coach. He has led the Crimson Tide to 22 NCAA tournament appearances, 13 trips to the Women's College World Series and the national championship in 2012, which was the first ever for the SEC. Alabama has also won six regular season and five tournament SEC titles under Murphy

Even though he has a .782 winning percentage at Alabama on the field, Murphy is always just as proud of developing his players off the field. There have been 60 NFCA All-Americans and 33 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans under Murphy at Alabama. 

"No coach can accomplish great things without the help of a world-class support staff and of course, incredible student-athletes," Murphy said.

There are eight total members of the 2022 class including one other with Crimson Tide ties. Former Alabama basketball and NBA player and coach Keith Askins is also on the list along with NFL quarterback legend Philip Rivers, Doyle Alexander, William Andrews, Rusty Greer, Jake Peavy, and Justin Tuck.

Murphy, along with the fellow members of the class of 2022, will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 7, 2022.

The 2022 Alabama softball season begins on Feb. 12 in Arizona at the Mike Candrea Invitational. 

