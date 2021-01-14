Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II Declares for the NFL Draft

The junior will forgo his final two years of eligibility and will instead joins the ranks of the NFL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II announced that he will miss his final two years of eligibility with the Crimson Tide and will instead declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for putting me in the position I'm in today," Surtain said on Thursday afternoon. "I've learned a lot these three years at the University of Alabama and I would like to thank coach [Nick] Saban and the rest of the coaching staff for trusting and believing [in] me each and every day.

"Since I was a kid, my life-long dream was to play in the NFL and with much thought and consideration with my family and prayer I am announcing that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL draft."

Surtain has one year of eligibility remaining for his senior season, plus an added year due to an NCAA-wide legislation that granted athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surtain concluded his time with the Crimson Tide with a solid junior season. In total, Surtain recorded 38 tackles, with 3.5 of those tackles being for a loss. He also recorded one interception, one fumble recovery and an impressive 12 passes broken up — the most on the Alabama defense this past season.

After Alabama's 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, Surtain credited coach Nick Saban for not only his discipline, but that of the entire team.

"Coach Saban always talk about being prepared, being focused and locked in, no matter which part of the season we're in, we can't be too complacent," Surtain said. "But all those things he said, you know, it means something leading up to this point. And just winning it, especially during this season, finishing a goal, finishing a mission, there's nothing more things you can say, you know, we did it and like I said before, I'm proud of this team and what we have accomplished and we just, another team in the history books."

The 2021 NFL draft is currently scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

