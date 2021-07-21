Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis: "This is going to be a very good unit"

HOOVER, Ala. — Whether he starts or not, Alabama redshirt-senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis will play a key role on the Crimson Tide's defense. As such, he was sent to Hoover for SEC Media Days where he addressed a number of topics.

Mathis said on Wednesday that when his Crimson Tide defense takes criticism for not meeting 'The Alabama Standard,' he takes it personally.

“It's a very big challenge because you've got coach [Saban], and a lot of people don't get excited when we're not doing our job,” Mathis said. ”So we've got to go back and re-evaluate ourselves and look at what we do wrong and pick it up.”

Mathis has big plans and high hopes for the upcoming season's Alabama defense stops troops.

“I think this is going to be a very good unit," Mathis said. "I feel like we've just got to take on a role and live up to the hype. Don't buy into it, but also show them what we're capable of once it comes game time.”

Mathis added that defensive coordinator Pete Golding is a huge part of that expected success.

“I love Coach Pete, man," Mathis said. "I love his energy when he's on the field, and the most I've seen him growing is relating to the players more, just knowing us and getting to know us better, and I think that takes the whole team a long way.”

All players at Media Days have fielded NIL questions, and Mathis was no exception. He hired a company to help with social media marketing and was asked how much pressure he felt to grow his audience on social media because of NIL and if he saw NIL as a possibility for distraction on the team.

“I think it's a very great thing for me," Mathis answered. "I don't have to worry about trying to go out here and do all this when I can let those guys handle it and I can focus more on football and my schoolwork.”

And that “nearly seven figures” Saban said Bryce Young has garnered already?

“If that’s the case, I'm happy for [Young]," Mathis said. "I just want to see everybody win at the end of the day. This is something we all think we deserve as players, so I don't think it's jealousy. I think it's more of everybody happy for everybody. We want to see everybody win.

“Everybody’s happy for everybody.”

Mathis also said that there’s a reason for Saban’s long-term success both in Tuscaloosa and in years prior.

“Coach [Saban] is a great guy,” Mathis said. “He's dedicated to what he do, and he really loves the game. I'm just happy for Coach, all the things he's able to do and receive and also just make all of us guys better players. So I'm very grateful for Coach.”

Saban has managed to keep his team at or near the top nearly every year. How does he do it?”

“Just our hard work and dedication to the game, going out, not taking anything for granted, showing up on time," Mathis said. "It starts with the little things, just buying in to the team."

Teams from Florida [Miami and the Gators] dot Alabama's schedule this fall. With most stadiums in college football returning to full capacity this season following a year of handling only 20-percent capacity, Mathis was asked about the atmosphere at the Swamp in Gainesville.

“That's something I always watch on ESPN, how the atmosphere is there," Mathis said. "I dream of playing in games like that, so I can't wait to get out there just to see how their fans are, the electric, and all that.”

This story will be updated with video.