Alabama DL Phil Mathis Discusses Final Scrimmage, Leadership Role

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football redshirt-junior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis spoke to the media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Crimson Tide's final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound lineman discussed the importance of Saturday's scrimmage for his defensive line.

"It’s very important, especially for the D-line," Mathis said. "We kind of young. We got a lot to learn. Especially with those younger guys, just coming together and just forming as a team. We can take this and just roll with it."

Last season, Mathis started in 12 games, accounting for 27 tackles and a forced fumble. Now an upperclassman on the team, Mathis discussed his new role as a leader on the line, combined with fellow redshirt-junior defensive end LaBryan Ray.

“One of the biggest differences I'll say is just more stepping up in leadership since the older guys have gone," Mathis said. "And helping out LaBryan Ray, us being the older cats in the room, stepping up and being a bigger leader for the younger buys.

"It’s gonna be real big for us. He’s one of the leaders in the room. We need that in the room right now. Him coming back, he’s gonna be a good help for us."

Also in Thursday's Zoom conferences was sophomore offensive lineman Evan Neal. Despite being on the other side of the trenches in the Crimson Tide's fall camp, Neal was quick to recognize the talent Mathis and the rest of this year's defensive line possesses and how much of a challenge they pose during practices.

“Man, those guys are always ready to go up against," Neal said. "I like to say iron sharpens iron. Every day we go out there and do our best to get each other better and I’m grateful to have teammates like that to play against every day.”

Mathis returned Neal's compliment by talking about a viral video of Neal performing a box jump that surfaced on Twitter during this year's camp.

Neal being 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 360 pounds, the feat is quite impressive.

"Yeah, that’s really big," Mathis said. "You don’t really see that too much happen from guys like that. I just think he showed the world what he’s capable of. Especially by him transitioning from a new position. So he’s really flexible, and stuff like that."

After earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018 and seeing action as a primary starter last year, Mathis has developed a reputation as a hustler on the defensive line and routinely makes plays down the field in pursuit, far and away from the defensive line.

According to the young lineman, he knows where his hustle comes from.

“I’ve always been told people love to see big guys get down the field," Mathis said. "You don’t see that as much. Running is something I love to do. Just in my genes I guess.”

