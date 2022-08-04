Skip to main content

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Day of Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide is less than a month from the season opener against Utah State and opened fall camp Thursday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban made headlines on Wednesday when he called Alabama's 2021 season a "rebuilding year" on McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning on WJOX. With lots of talent returning, including the reigning Heisman trophy winner, 2022 is not expected to be a rebuilding year for the Crimson Tide, and Thursday marked the unofficial start to that season with the first day of fall camp. 

The Crimson Tide practiced outside on the Thomas Drew Practice fields for two hours Thursday afternoon under cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 80s. 

The Alabama head coach will address the media Thursday afternoon to open fall camp. 

This story will be updated with practice footage and quotes from Saban. 

