Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Nick Saban Calls Alabama’s 2021 Season a ‘Rebuilding Year’

In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Year in and year out, Alabama coach Nick Saban has the highest of expectations for his Crimson Tide. It’s championship or bust in Tuscaloosa and in 2021, the seven-time national champion came up just short of another title.

On a Wednesday morning appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Saban gave an overview of last season before diving into the team’s outlook for this fall. In doing so, he made a head-turning comment about Alabama’s experience in 2021. 

“Last year,” Saban said, “we had kind of a rebuilding year.”

Just about any other program in the country would be envious of the Tide’s “rebuilding year”, which resulted in a 12–1 regular season record and yet another SEC championship. Alabama even held a lead in the fourth quarter of the national title game against Georgia before the Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points to win 33–18.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Leading up to the comment, Saban explained why he felt like last year was somewhat of a rebuild, citing the young players that had to plug in and make significant contributions to the team throughout the campaign. Based on the Tide’s success, the underclassmen had no problem doing so, but the Alabama coach is even more excited to see those same players take another step forward in ’22. 

“I’m excited about the guys we have that our new to our program, new to our team,” Saban said. “And I’m excited about the young players that we had to develop and which one of those guys will actually be able to contribute. You know, we’ve had a lot of freshman play here and contribute to the success of the team. Our upperclassman have really embraced those guys in a positive way and I think that’s a good thing for our program. So, hopefully we’ll have some of those guys emerge.”

Alabama opens practice on Thursday in Tuscaloosa as the likely No. 1 team in the preseason polls.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cristiano Ronaldo playing in a friendly.
Soccer

Man United’s ten Hag: Ronaldo’s Early Friendly Exit ‘Unacceptable’

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for leaving the club’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano after he was substituted at halftime.

By Andrew Gastelum23 seconds ago
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Play
Betting

Pac-12 Football Championship Futures Betting Breakdown

USC is a slight favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the Pac-12 but Utah and Oregon will challenge the Trojans.

By Frankie Taddeo40 minutes ago
Former NBA center and current TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on.
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Kevin Durant for Trade Request

The Big Diesel has some qualms with the Nets’ star asking out of Brooklyn.

By Zach Koons47 minutes ago
Alexander Albon of Williams during free practice 2 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.
Play
Formula1

Albon Confirms He Will Compete for Williams Racing in 2023

It remains unknown at this time who the other F1 driver for the legendary British team will be, as Nicholas Latifi’s contract is up at the end of the season.

By Madeline Coleman51 minutes ago
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass in a game.
NFL

49ers Provide Update on QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Health Status

The San Francisco quarterback underwent shoulder surgery in March.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Alabama football broadcaster Eli Gold during a 2019 game.
College Football

Alabama Broadcaster Eli Gold Sidelined to Start 2022

He has been the voice of Crimson Tide football since 1988.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Khristina Williams (1)
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant1 hour ago
LeBron James gives instruction to son Bronny while younger son Bryce dribbles a ball at a game in Akron, Ohio.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron’s Lakers Facility Workout With Sons Going Viral

The ‘James Gang’ practiced shooting drills this week.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago