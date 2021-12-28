Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Cotton Bowl Practice in Dallas

The Crimson Tide continued to prepare for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati in the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the second day in a row, the Alabama football team practiced at AT&T Stadium: the site of its next game against Cincinnati. It is a setting that has become quite familiar to head coach Nick Saban and the program over the years.

The countdown continues for the No. 1 Crimson Tide's College Football playoff matchup against No. 4 Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.

The team once again practiced in full pads on Tuesday inside the home of the Cowboys.

Alabama has had to change some bowl week procedures because of the recent spike in COVID cases to do everything it can to prevent an outbreak among the team. During Monday's media availability, defensive coordinator Pete Golding talked about the team's mindset despite changed circumstances.

"I think we've been through this, which has helped," Golding said. "I think we've got very unselfish guys. I think we've got good leadership on our football team. And they stood up the other day and it was like— you know, one guy on our team said, 'I've never experienced a bowl week, but I have experienced getting a national championship ring.'

"That's what we're here for. So I think bowl games are a great concept, but we're playing to win a championship. In order to win a championship, we've got to win this game versus a very quality, good football team. And so if our entire focus of every individual on our team is not on that, then we're not going to give ourselves our best chance."

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics