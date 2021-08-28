August 28, 2021
Photos from Alabama Football's Last Saturday Practice of Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide practiced inside for the third day in a row, now just one week from kickoff against Miami.
On the day that college football officially started with a couple of Division I games scattered throughout the country, the Alabama football team put in one last practice before it is game week in Tuscaloosa and the preparation and focus shifts toward the opponent, the Miami Hurricanes. 

The Crimson Tide practiced inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for the third day in a row. This time they worked out in shells and shorts under the watchful eye of head coach Nick Saban and his staff. Saban is now in his 15th season as head coach at Alabama. 

This was the 22nd practice of fall camp in a series of 27 leading up to the first game of the season. It is now just one week from kickoff between No. 1 Alabama and the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

It was the first Saturday since the opening week of camp that Alabama did not scrimmage as the last two Saturdays were spent in Bryant Denny Stadium getting game like experience for new and old players alike, but it will soon be time for the Crimson Tide to take the field for the real thing. 

Practice has been closed to the media for the last few weeks. However, a week from now the eyes of the college football world will be on the Crimson Tide Saturday afternoon as the quest to repeat as national champions starts. 

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 28, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

082821_MFB_ToOtoOHe_RobinsonJrBr_Practice_JH9878
30
Gallery
30 Images

