Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of the Bye Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide headed back out to the practice fields on a beautiful fall day in Tuscaloosa with sunny skies and temperatures in the lows 70s on Wednesday.

It was the second practice of the off week for Alabama football. The team practiced outside on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for the second day in a row. The players will have one final practice on Thursday before getting a slight break from school and football over the weekend with the bye coinciding with the University's fall break.

On Tuesday, some of the players spoke to the media about some of the things the Crimson Tide needs to improve upon this week before preparations begin specifically for LSU next week.

LSU is also on a bye this weekend, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke about how important this week is for his team to recover physically as they're dealing with a lot of injuries.

While Nick Saban has not yet commented on it specifically, the bye week could be just what Alabama needs for players like Drew Sanders who have been working to return from injuries.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has previously talked about how much of a physical toll it is on the players' bodies week after week in the SEC. Robinson has 105 carries over the last four games, all against SEC opponents, so this week should be an opportunity for him and others to rest some before heading into the final st

