    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of the Bye Week

    The Crimson Tide held its second practice of the bye week in full pads and outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.
    Author:

    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide headed back out to the practice fields on a beautiful fall day in Tuscaloosa with sunny skies and temperatures in the lows 70s on Wednesday. 

    It was the second practice of the off week for Alabama football. The team practiced outside on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for the second day in a row. The players will have one final practice on Thursday before getting a slight break from school and football over the weekend with the bye coinciding with the University's fall break. 

    On Tuesday, some of the players spoke to the media about some of the things the Crimson Tide needs to improve upon this week before preparations begin specifically for LSU next week. 

    WATCH: Footage from Alabama's practice on Tuesday

    LSU is also on a bye this weekend, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke about how important this week is for his team to recover physically as they're dealing with a lot of injuries.

    While Nick Saban has not yet commented on it specifically, the bye week could be just what Alabama needs for players like Drew Sanders who have been working to return from injuries. 

    Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has previously talked about how much of a physical toll it is on the players' bodies week after week in the SEC. Robinson has 105 carries over the last four games, all against SEC opponents, so this week should be an opportunity for him and others to rest some before heading into the final st

    Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

    102721_MFB_ArmourDavisJa_BakerJa_Practice_KG9784
    18
    Gallery
    18 Images

    102721_MFB_WilliamsJa_Practice_KG9805
    All Things Bama

    Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of the Bye Week

    12 seconds ago
    Football graphic
    All Things Bama

    Just A Minute: Crazy Coaching Landscape Only Getting Worse in College Football

    4 minutes ago
    Member Exclusive
    Alabama softball fun pose
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Softball Announces Complete 2022 Schedule

    47 minutes ago
    Mercy Chelangat
    All Things Bama

    Mercy Chelangat Named 2021 SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year

    1 hour ago
    Nick Saban
    All Things Bama

    LSU: 'We don’t have enough players healthy enough to have a full practice'

    3 hours ago
    LSU guard Chasen Hines
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Guard Chasen Hines

    3 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Jusaun Holt vs. Louisiana
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Men's Basketball Ranked No. 13 in Preseason Coaches Poll

    4 hours ago
    Mark Ingram II
    Bama/NFL

    2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 8

    5 hours ago