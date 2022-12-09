A Plea For a Small Change in the 12-Team College Football Playoff: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ...

Take 5

It was January 7, 2013, and I remember the date because I was in the press box at Hard Rock Stadium trying to figure out what the latest name was for the facility, getting ready to see Alabama face Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game. The College Football Playoff was at hand, and even though the first game in the new format hadn't been played yet, the prevailing belief among most was that expansion was only a matter of time.

Which was why I was surprised to find myself in a casual conversation with none other than Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, although back then he had a different title too.

I don't remember how we got on the subject of hockey, but I used it to make a point, one that still feel pretty strongly about when it comes to postseason play in collegiate athletics. For years the NCAA hockey tournament has a 16-team field, with four regions, and it always drives me nuts to see rematches when they can be easily avoided.

Teams in the same leagues usually play a weekend series during the season, then often meet in the conference tournament. The idea of then having to go though the same team again in the NCAA tournament has always struck me the wrong way even if it might save a little travel money.

With that in mind, here are some thoughts on the 12-team football playoff that will begin in 2024, after seeing what the brackets would look like this year.

1) Please minimize rematches

Maybe it's just me, but it seems like some of the excitement would be lost with fans when they realize "Hey, we're in!" and then find out their team is playing a team they see every year.

My suggestion is this. Copy the hockey tournament with four regions. Instead of pure rankings slot the teams per seedings and give the committee the flexibility to slide teams within their seeding (all the No. 2 seeds, No. 3 seeds, etc). Then have a rule that no two teams from the same conference can go into the same region unless absolutely necessary.

Sorry, but I don't want a first-round rematch between Ohio State and Penn State, or even possibly Georgia-Tennessee in the second round. I've already seen those games this season.

2) Conference Championship will become extremely important

I've always been in the camp that the league title games are basically just a money grab, but now they'll be crucial for playoff seeding. This year, Clemson and Utah, teams that didn't have a prayer of making the four-team field, would have a bye in a 12-team bracket. That's huge.

3) The fifth-seeded team has an unfair advantage

Think about it. The top-ranked team that didn't win a conference championship gets to play the worst team in the tournament (at home nonetheless), and if it wins will play the fourth-best conference champion.

It's almost like being rewarded for messing up. It's also the best seeding possible for independent programs, i.e. Notre Dame.

4) How are fans going to afford this?

We all know that answer to that one.

5) How long before we go to a 16-team playoff?

Start the clock now, but the guess here is the wait won't be long.

Thought to leave you with: What happens when one of the home games gets played in a snow storm? Granted, it would get huge ratings, but wouldn't be very fair to the players.

