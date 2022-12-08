Why Alabama's Recent Recruiting Classes Can't be Considered Busts: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ...

Take 4

The news always seems to catch Alabama Crimson Tide fans by surprise, even though everyone knows it's coming every year.

The second the season outcome is resolved, players start announcing their intentions. Some decide to stay while their suddenly-former teammates make their departures known. Pretty soon we'll have players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft in the mix as well, although that's already occurring at many other schools.

The knee-jerk reaction in Tuscaloosa when Alabama doesn't win the national championship is to try and figure out who or what to blame. What went wrong? The coaches bear the initial brunt of it, but the players get it too. Some of it is warranted, but often it's not.

With that it mind, this week's announcements of players leaving including two-year starter Javion Cohen on the offensive line, was starling to many.

Most of the time when a player leaves it's because he believes there's a better opportunity elsewhere, and nowadays one has to wonder if NIL is somehow is involved. It's hard to argue against more playing time elsewhere, even if it many be at the cost of development, or being part of a winning/high-profile program.

Sometimes it works out. A lot of times it doesn't.

Either way, recruiting remains at the heart of a program, and has kept Alabama in the title hunt every year under Nick Saban. The coach has adjusted his process before, and one has to wonder what changes he might soon make.

With that in mind, we're going to look specifically the Class of 2021. Why that one? Because after two seasons the players have a good understanding for where they fit in on the roster and their potential to move up the depth chart.

It's also a telling class because it was signed during the coronavirus pandemic, and coaches were limited in their access while making evaluations. It made an already difficult process almost impossible.

Alabama added 27 players in the Class of 2021. The following players have already left (heights and weight are from when they signed):

Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-6 290 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

OL 6-6 290 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 210 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia: East Mississippi Community College

DB 6-0 210 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia: East Mississippi Community College JoJo Earle WR 5-9 170 Aledo, Texas/Aledo

WR 5-9 170 Aledo, Texas/Aledo Agiye Hall WR 6-3 190 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale: Transferred to Texas

WR 6-3 190 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale: Transferred to Texas Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.

DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C. Christian Leary WR 5-10 190 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater

WR 5-10 190 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater Camar Wheaton RB 5-11 190 Galand, Texas/Lakeview Centennial: Transferred to SMU.

RB 5-11 190 Galand, Texas/Lakeview Centennial: Transferred to SMU. Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret: Transferred to Nebraska

Brockermeyer and Wheaton stand out because they were widely hailed as being 5-star prospects, which was supposed to mean can't miss talents. They're the kind of players coaches aim to build the class and team around.

That's assuming the talent evaluators had it right. That's a subject for another day.

Here's the rest of the class:

Terrion Arnold DB 6-0 180 Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic

DB 6-0 180 Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee

DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 280 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

OL 6-3 280 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal Ja'Corey Brooks WR 6-3 185 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy

WR 6-3 185 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy Terrence 'TJ' Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 300 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County

Jr. OL 6-4 300 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 275 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy

DL 6-4 275 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy Ian Jackson LB 6-2 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville

LB 6-2 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay

DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach

LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach JC Latham OL 6-6 305 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy

OL 6-6 305 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy Deontae Lawson LB 6-3 225 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian

LB 6-3 225 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley

DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley Jalen Milroe QB 6-3 206 Katy, Texas/Tompkins

QB 6-3 206 Katy, Texas/Tompkins Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 240 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill

TE 6-4 240 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville

DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville Jaden Roberts OL 6-5 340 Houston, Texas/North Shore

OL 6-5 340 Houston, Texas/North Shore Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle

DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Brooks, Latham, McKinstry, Payne and Turner were all labeled 5-star talents as well, and have contributed, if not become starters. Arnold got a lot of playing time this season. Lawson could be the next to break out star. Milroe is poised to compete for the starting job at quarterback.

The general rule is that a player often has his greatest development his third year in a program, and that's this group. Maybe they're be great. Maybe they won't. But when we're through with all the departures, players and coaches, this group will be Saban's starting point in putting together next year's Crimson Tide and figuring out what additions through the transfer portal could help.

A signing class losing half of its players along the way, or more, is actually pretty normal.

The bigger question is how much is recruiting being diminished by the transfer portal?

