Practice Report: Alabama Continues to Refine Game Plan for Auburn

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban was forced to lead practice from home on Wednesday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The Crimson Tide participated in its third, and second full-padded, practice of the week inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for two hours. Wet conditions caused Alabama to move today's practice inside.

Alabama will have a brief workout on Thursday to continue preparing for Auburn on Saturday, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m (CT) and be broadcasted on CBS.

Even though Saban was at home, and will be over the course of the next few days, he emphasized how important it is for his players to stay focused on the task at hand Saturday afternoon.  

"Obviously, this is a game that we look forward to, just ready to play in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a big state rivalry, it means a lot to a lot of people," Saban said in his weekly Wednesday-evening press conference. "I think what the players need to understand is, their energy, their eye discipline, the preparation they have for a game like this is really, really important to having the right mindset when you get in the game because in rivalry games, a lot of times, you beat yourself because you can’t maintain focus and you need that in preparation because that really helps you when you get there. We’re really trying to stay focused on what we need to do to prepare our guys. I watched practice from here today, I was in meetings today so none of that was really any different.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish all our fans and supporters a very happy Thanksgiving. This is a great time to draw all of us to, sort of, think about and have gratitude for all the things that we have. I know a lot of time we spend a lot of time thinking about the things we don’t have but by God we all have a lot to be thankful for and I think this is a great holiday to make sure we remember all those things."

