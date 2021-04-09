Practice Report: Alabama Football Finalizes Prep for Second Spring Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide's second scrimmage of the spring will take place on Saturday at noon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football practiced in shells for two hours on Friday afternoon inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Friday's workout was the 11th of the spring and final one before the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, which will be inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at noon (CT).

Alabama senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. spoke to the media via Zoom before practice and noted the difference he wants to see in the second scrimmage compared to the first.

“One thing we want to pull away from the second scrimmage is just obviously you want to see progression on both sides of the ball," Robinson said. "I would say mainly on the offensive side of the ball, I feel like we should make a huge step from first scrimmage to the second scrimmage, and I just want to see guys go out there and compete. Which we always do, just kind of compete at a higher level to kind of see where our team is kind of at the end of spring compared to where we started in the spring. So the biggest thing I want to see out of this next scrimmage is just progression from the first scrimmage.”

Only three practices remain until the A-Day Game on April 17 inside the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The final scrimmage of the spring will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Saturday morning and will be available for $5. Capacity is still unknown.