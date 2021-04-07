Practice Report: Alabama Football Gearing Up for Second Scrimmage of Spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The spring season for Alabama football hit a high mark on Wednesday afternoon, as the Crimson Tide completed its 10th of 15 practices.

Alabama worked out in full pads for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in preparation for its second scrimmage on Saturday.

Spring practice will conclude on April 17 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game, which will be televised on ESPN at noon (CT).

Coach Nick Saban noted the improvement he has seen from his team over the course of spring up to this point when speaking to the media via Zoom following today's practice.

"Well we got 10 practices in now," Saban said. "One of the things that we want to see is individual players improve, improve their ability to play winning football fundamentals. But I also think we're trying to develop some team dynamics, some team chemistry, looking for people who put team first. Guys that understand that what you did last year really is not going to create any value for what you do this year, or help you play better this year, but it's going to be based on what you do to create positive outcomes for yourself this year by paying attention to detail, doing little things right, playing with discipline, holding each other accountable to the standards that they all know that we expect from them day in and day out, being positive, not being negative, set a good example for each other and you know they have great examples on this team of, you know, some of the things that we had on last year's team, which was all about intangibles, it was all about leadership, it was all about holding people accountable.

"So I think that's part of the development that we want to have in spring practice as a team, as well as just running plays improving learning assignments, learning what to do, how to do it, why it's important to do it that way. And I do see improvement."