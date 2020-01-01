What Alabama, Nick Saban Said After Beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

THE MODERATOR: We're going to get started with Alabama. We're joined by Coach Saban, game MVP Jerry Jeudy, quarterback Mac Jones, defensive back Xavier McKinney. We'll begin with an opening statement from Coach Saban whenever you're ready.

COACH SABAN: First of all, we'd like to thank the Vrbo Citrus Bowl folks for making this an outstanding week for our entire family. I think our players really appreciate it. I know our families all appreciate it. Our coaches appreciate it. The hospitality here from the city and the bowl folks was fantastic.

Obviously, we're very pleased with the way we played in the game, especially in the second half. It seemed it took us a little while to get our sea legs under us, but we played much better in the second half. [We] actually shut them out and made some really big plays on offense.

But I'm especially proud of this team, for the adversity that they had to overcome this year, the perseverance that they showed, and the grit that they showed in coming out and playing the way they did in the second half of this game.

I think this is ‑‑ I don't know the ninth ‑‑ I don't know how many years [with] 11 wins or more, which I'm very proud of this team for. I'm really proud of the seniors who represented this program and won, I don't know, 53 games or something in their careers here and really represented the university in a first‑class way. And hopefully we've created some value for them that they can be more successful in life because they were involved in the program.

And I'm especially proud of a lot of our juniors. You know, we have nine guys that came here together, that all got, you know, junior grades, thought of enough by the next level to give them a grade. And, you know, those guys all chose to play in this game. This has been one of the best recruiting classes we have ever had at Alabama. They were close from the time they came here. And I think all these guys wanted to play for Alabama and they wanted to play for their team and they wanted to play for their teammates and, you know, that's what college football is all about.

And then for Jerry to go out there and play the way he did and be the MVP of the game and have over 200 yards, certainly he used this opportunity to showcase his ability, so it probably even enhanced his opportunities at the next level.

So very, very proud of our team, our seniors, all of our players. This has been a great week for us and certainly really, really proud of the way we played in the second half of this game.

Q. This is for Nick and X. What did you guys do differently in second half, particularly early against the run? You guys kind of shut them out in the second half.

COACH SABAN: Well, you know, they were hurting us running the ball mostly when they were in two tight ends and two receivers, which we tried to play regular. And, you know, we play so much nickel and so little regular, plus with the number of players that we have hurt in the front seven, we're actually taking a senior DB, who's a very good player, off the field and playing another younger player and we were making some mistakes in terms of the things that we did.

So in the second half we decided to play nickel, which gives us more multiples of things that we can to. We're a little smaller on the field when we do that, but it's easier to adjust and the players did a really good job of it and we were able to pressure more, which really helped us stop the run.

Q. What was the statement you guys wanted to make today and do you think you made it?

COACH SABAN: I mean, these guys, they have a lot more talent than I do, so you should be asking them some questions.

You know, I think this team had a lot to prove in this game. I think that we have a culture of how we play football at Alabama, with great effort, great toughness, but also discipline to execute and accountability for everybody to do their job. That's always been the trademark of what we do. And people make decisions based on what's best for the team.

And I thought that maybe at the end of the year this year in a couple games that we played, you know, half of the LSU game and maybe at Auburn, we didn't really do that the way ‑‑ to the standard that I would like and to our expectation, and I think the players realized that. And I think they wanted to prove that, you know, this is the culture that was established for a number of years here by a lot of good players, and I think they have a lot of pride in that and I think they wanted to come out today and prove that this is what Alabama football, the culture of Alabama football is really all about.

Q. This question is for Mac and Jerry. Talk about what you guys saw in the opening play of the game.

MAC JONES: They pretty much played eight‑flip coverage, so that's kind of what we wanted them to do. We motioned the tight end in and we got a one‑on‑one with Jerry. So that's kind of how it played out in practice. So it was just a perfect look. I knew Jerry was going to beat the guy and the line was going to block the guy, so [we were] really just all in.

Q. Xavier, this is for you. First of all, congratulations. Obviously, a lot of missing names on the defensive line throughout the year with injuries and whatnot. And then Coach even here is talking about how ‑‑ making some defensive changes and stuff. You even got in on the day for the sack showing your versatility. Just talk about how your role for the game today and if that's kind of the culmination of your life as a player in Alabama.

XAVIER McKINNEY: Well, I appreciate it, first of all. You know, I just try to play wherever coach wants me to play. I try to make plays wherever I'm put at. I try to put my team in the best situation that they can be in to be successful in every down. So my main thing is just to play hard every down. I try to go hard every play, no matter if I, you know, make some bad plays, if I make some good plays. I try to keep going, man. That's just my mindset. So whatever role that they have me planned for that week for whatever team we might play, then I'm going to make sure I go hard for that game. So whatever I'm put to, I'm going to go hard.

Q. Mac, congratulations. Quick question for you. How do you think that these bowl practices really prepared you for today's game? And you playing today, how did that compare to your previous efforts out there after taking over as quarterback? Talk about that.

MAC JONES: I think the bowl practices helped a lot. You know even in Tuscaloosa when we got extra work in, we had a whole, like, month to prepare. So we were running the plays and everyone was executing them really well. So that was pretty much what happened there. And, I mean, moving forward, we've got stuff to work on. And, you know, we have a long off‑season and we're looking forward to getting back to work.

Q. Congratulations, gentlemen. Coach, how do you describe the impact of that wide receiving corps and what do you expect their potential is at the next level?

COACH SABAN: Well, I think that all those guys are wide receivers and I think we have four that have shown an ability to make a lot of explosive plays all year long. And I think some of the guys are a little more polished than others, but they all have tremendous ability.

But the thing I like about this group is, there's never a guy that has showed any signs of being selfish. These guys are all together. They work hard every day. They root for each other. Nobody gets upset if it's not their day to catch a bunch of balls. We had days where Smitty would catch nine balls and Jerry wouldn't catch very many. And the next time Jerry catches nine balls. The next day, Ruggs would have a big day. And they all just always rooted for each other. And that's very unusual at this position because, to me ‑‑ I don't mean to stereotype here, but those guys usually all want the ball. And they get a little bit upset when they don't get the ball. And this group has never been that way. And they play with toughness. They'll block for their teammates. This has been, as a group, the most fun group to coach, as well as, I think, the most explosive group that we've ever had in totality.

Q. Nick, I just want to get an update on Henry. An update on Henry Ruggs.

COACH SABAN: Oh, Henry just, you know, hit his head on the turf. So he's in concussion protocol. We chose not to put him back in the game, which was a medical decision, as always. And hopefully he'll be OK.

Q. Mac, what was your confidence level as a quarterback, the whole encompassing piece of work coming into today, and did today's performance inch that confidence level up any?

MAC JONES: I think the confidence just comes from reps at practice and the guys around me -- the line making their calls and their blocks and the receivers making plays, running backs making plays. It's really easier when you have the best players around you. Coach Saban always tells me, just do my job, get them the ball and they'll make the plays. So, I mean, looking forward, we have a good group. Like I said, we have a long off‑season and a lot to work on, and I'm really fired up to keep working.

Q. For Jerry, you got the MVP, you had over 200 yards receiving. What was the key to your success?

JERRY JEUDY: First, it's really a team effort, really. So everything, starting from the O‑line, to the quarterback, to the play calling, we just executed very well and I just did what I had to do when my name was called.

Q. Coach, I know you guys are used to playing in the playoffs and the national championships and all that, but can you just talk about the value of bowl games? Do you still appreciate those? And what is the value of this game moving forward for your program?

COACH SABAN: I think that there was a lot of value for our program and our team to be able to come and get a reward, first of all, for having a successful season. I know most people would think that 10‑2 was a good season. That's not necessarily our standard. The fact that previous to this year we have been in seven of the last ten championship games, eight playoffs out of 10, and we sort of started to develop a little bit of a reputation of if we weren't in the playoffs, we didn't play very well in the bowl games. And I think that every player can create value for how he plays and there's a tremendous amount of value that your team creates by maintaining the culture of how they play in the last game and how they finish the season and how that carries over, that culture carries over into next season, especially with the young players. So I think there's a lot of value.

I think that the interest level -- I hope, you, as media folks, you know, who put so much into the playoffs, and rightfully so, that we can continue to have bowl games that are a positive reinforcement because they are important enough for people to be interested in because you all promote interest, you know, for the players and the games.

Q. Jerry, this one's for you. You heard the coach talk about creating value by playing in this game. Why do you want to play in this game and what does it mean to you to play in it?

JERRY JEUDY: First of all, you know, I played football all my life, so I couldn't just sit out there and watch my team play and my brothers be out there. So I just wanted to go to war with my brothers like I've been doing the whole season. I love playing football, so I just wanted to come out here and compete with my brothers.

Q. Nick, your social media team put out a tweet last night that a lot of fans had interpreted as positive hope that Tua might return to school. Is Tua going to return for his senior year?

COACH SABAN: That's a decision that I think his family needs to make. And I'm sure when they make that decision, they'll let everybody know. I think it's our responsibility and our job to make sure that we give them all the information from an NFL standpoint, from a medical standpoint, from a rehab standpoint. And if there is any way that he could possibly be devalued because of his injury, what are the consequences of that and how does that affect his decision and what he does in the future. But he's been a great leader for us. He's a great player on our team. He was elected captain of the team by his teammates. And we just want what's best for him.

I think that's my job with all the players, is to make sure they get the right information from the right people about what their status is so that they can make a business decision about what they do for their future. And that's what we're going continue to do and we're going to continue to do that for Tua and his family.

Q. Medically, do you think he's going to be ready for the draft this year or would it benefit him to return?

COACH SABAN: I’m not a doctor. I haven't operated on anybody's hip before, you know? I'm struggling to be a good coach, which is, you know, plenty to do for me. I think that's a question for a medical person. We have a lot of hip specialists that have given the family a lot of information and we're going to continue to do that. Our medical staff has done a great job of getting Tua to this point and his rehab is going well, and that's what we're going to be responsible to try to help him with in the short term.

I do appreciate the media and I appreciate what you do for our game of college football and our players and giving them the recognition that they worked so hard and deserve and we thank you so much for promoting our game. So thank you very much.