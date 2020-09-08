RB Brian Robinson Jr. Says Alabama Has Its "Eyes On the Prize"

Earlier during fall camp, University of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian eluded to the fact that the Crimson Tide could be more run-heavy in 2020 than previous seasons.

"You know we’re always striving for balance," the second-year assistant said. "I think our ability to run the football got better in the second half of last season. It’s something we definitely want to build upon as we head into this year and maybe the pendulum switches a little."

Which is good news for the Crimson Tide's impressive stable of running backs, led by seniors Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. The latter of the two spoke to the media on Monday afternoon via Zoom.

"I’m excited for it, whatever it is to come," Robinson said. "I trust Sarkisian and his plan, to get as many running backs as he can on the field, working through the package that will allow the running backs more opportunities. I trust Sarkisian at his word and I’m excited for this season."

It is the first time Robinson has had the same offensive coordinator in consecutive years since arriving at the Capstone in 2017. The 6-foot-1, 228 tailback likes what he is seeing from Sarkisian after 13 practices into camp.

"The only thing I really see is growth," Robinson said. "I just felt like last year he was pretty comfortable, just getting to know his players more, and knowing who he had around him, and for him to adjust back to our system and how he wanted to do things around here. I think he’s a lot more comfortable this year. I’m excited for what he has for us this year."

2019 was Robinson's best season in a crimson and white uniform yet, carrying the ball 96 times for 441 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 124 yards.

Having an experienced offensive line with the likes of Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown, and Evan Neal leading the way, Robinson is hoping those numbers, from a year ago, keep on climbing up.

"I also feel like it’s very beneficial that we have four returning starters because there’s not much more we can teach them at this point," Robinson said. "They know pretty much everything they need to do up front and I’m just so comfortable when I get behind the line. Everything just worked out perfectly as far as recognizing the defensive fronts and communicating throughout the whole offense. So I feel like our offensive line has a very strong impact on what we can do."

One challenge this season for Robinson, Harris, and redshirt-freshman Trey Sanders will be facing loaded Southeastern Conference defensive fronts week in and week out for 10 straight weeks.

"Playing an SEC-only schedule will be very, very competitive, but it’ll mean a lot to competitive guys like me, you know, every week knowing you’re playing against a good team, that can at least help you grow in some type of way," Robinson said. "You can’t really say about our schedule that we’re not playing anyone, because we’re playing an SEC contender every week. I’m very excited for what’s to come with that."

Alabama is gearing toward its second scrimmage of fall camp this weekend, which is set for Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Robinson offered up his opinion on where the offense is as a whole so far, with the first game against Missouri less than three weeks away.

"I think we’re in a very good spot," Robinson said. "You know, we compete well. Sometimes we come out on top of the defense, sometimes the defense comes out on top, but that’s just Alabama. It’s the way we compete. So I think as we continue to compete against each other the way that we do, both units will be very strong.

"I feel like our team has gone through a lot of growth over the last couple of weeks. We’ve been kind of staying focused to the task, of what’s ahead of us, staying grounded and keeping our eyes on the prize.

"I feel like our team has come together, competed, and by Week 1 everyone will be prepared."