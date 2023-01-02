Skip to main content

Reaction to Alabama's Early Draft Entrants: Just a Minute

Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham discuss the lasting legacy of Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and Bryce Young.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Joey and Katie react to Alabama's press conference where Will Anderson Jr., Jahmry Gibbs and Bryce Young officially declared for the NFL Draft

