Recruiting Corner: 2022 Offers Handed By Alabama, Elite RB Names Final Schools

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama coaching staff has been a lot more active this week on the recruiting trail handing offers to different 2022 prospects. 

First, safety Myles Rowser called the offer 'priceless' and shared more of his reaction with Bama Central. 

Then, versatile athlete Anthony Brown of Milan High School in Tennessee earned an offer from Crimson Tide assistant Charles Huff. Brown can do it all at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

Next up is defensive lineman Dominick James of IMG Academy. The 6-foot-2, 270 pound prospect used to play at Prattville alongside 2021 Alabama commit Ian Jackson. Could that connection bring good news down the line for the Crimson Tide? 

One of Alabama's top overall targets in the 2022 class, running back Emmanuel Henderson, announced a top ten earlier this week of the Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, USC, Florida, and South Carolina.

"Our relationship is great," Henderson told Bama Central back in August. "Coach Charles Kelly, I love that guy. We have a really goo relationship. We are on the phone like every week, just staying in contact. We talk about football, life, and how to be a better person. He is a honest man. He will tell you right from wrong."

The battle for Henderson's services is likely to end up being an Iron Bowl-battle for the talented in-state tailback. 

Switching over the hardwood, 2021 Alabama pledge Langston Wilson received good news on Thursday as the National Junior College Athletic Association announced that this year will not count toward any student-athlete's remaining eligibility. 

That means that the Georgia Highlands College standout will be able to play three years in Tuscaloosa instead of only two. 

Bama Central's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

