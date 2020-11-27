SI.com
Recruiting Corner: Key Prospects Visiting Alabama This Weekend for Iron Bowl

Tyler Martin

While official visits have been suspended since mid-March, the University of Alabama will have some key visitors in the stands for Saturday's Iron Bowl. 

Three key recruiting targets are set to take in the Crimson Tide's meeting with Auburn in person -- safety Terrion Arnold, defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, and Michigan commit, wide receiver Xavier Worthy. 

With the Early Signing Period less than a month away, Alabama is looking to fill its final spots in the 2021 class. It currently holds 22 members and is ranked second in the nation behind Ohio State. 

Alabama has five defensive backs in the class with Kaine Williams, Khryee Jackson, Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Kadarius Calloway, and Devonta Smith, but adding Arnold would be icing on the cake. 

The six-foot, 185 pound safety is also considering the likes of Florida, Georgia, and Florida State. It will be his second time in Tuscaloosa this year as he was able to get an official visit in back in February for one of the program's Junior Day. 

Adeleye is expected to announce his decision when the Early Signing Period opens up and Alabama is battling the Gators and Texas A&M for his signature. Depth on the defensive line is crucial as the cycle ends and the former Ohio State commit would add to an already stellar group that includes Monkell Goodwine, Damon Payne, and Tim Keenan.

Maybe the most interesting target to watch coming out of this weekend is Worthy. 

He pledged to the Wolverines back in July, but the Crimson Tide has remained in the thick of it throughout the last few months and getting him on campus is a sign that he is mulling over all of his options.

Check out who the speedy receiver was compared to by coach Nick Saban:

"Coach Saban said I reminded him of DeVonta Smith," Worthy told Bama Central previously when he got his offer from the Crimson Tide. "We have the same body type and play very similarly. With my speed, he said I could find a role in the offense they run."

Bolstering the wideout position has been a priority for Saban and company this cycle with the additions of Agiye Hall, Christian Leary, and Jacorey Brooks. But Alabama appears adamant about landing at least one more, maybe even two, with Worthy and Brian Thomas Jr., who might take his recruiting all the way into February. 

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.

