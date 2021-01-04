Report: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle Set To Return to Practice

Per AL.com, the Crimson Tide star wide out will practice on Tuesday in preparations for the National Championship Game against Ohio State on Jan. 11

As if it needed any more weapons on offense, University of Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is expected to return to practice on Tuesday in preparations for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

What his role would be against the Buckeyes is still undetermined at this point as he has missed seven games after fracturing his ankle on the opening kickoff against Tennessee back on Oct. 24.

"Jaylen's rehab is coming along," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said last week. "He's doing dry-land running. Still working to try to get back. But he is making progress. And we're happy to see him be able to at least go out there and do some running and do some things, but he's not back in practice yet."

Prior to his injury, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. In every game he has played this season, the speedy wide out has gone for over 100 yards.

"You can’t replace a guy like Jaylen Waddle in terms of what his ability is," Saban said after Waddle's initial injury. It’s no different than losing Allen Iverson, a guy that scores 30-40 points a game. He’s that kind of impact player."

