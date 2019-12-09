Report: Butch Jones a Strong Candidate for Colorado State Job

Alabama analyst Butch Jones is in the running for another head coaching job, and this time may be the leading candidate.

Per The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman, Jones has emerged to be a "strong candidate." Although numerous reports have followed suit, he was the first to report the possibility.

Jones has spent the last two seasons working as an analyst for Alabama football. Overall, he's been a head coach at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, where he went 84-54 over 11 seasons.

Colorado State went 4-8 this past season, and 28-35 in five seasons under Mike Bobo — who is set to become the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

The Rams have had recent success with hiring a head coach from the Crimson Tide. Near the end of the 2011 season it hired offensive coordinator Jim McElwain. Over three seasons his teams went 22-15, including 10-2 in 2014, before Florida lured him away.