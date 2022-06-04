Report: Date Announced for Alabama Basketball's Game Against Gonzaga

The Crimson Tide will play the Bulldogs in Birmingham, Ala., after facing off in Seattle last season

There is now a date for one of Alabama basketball's biggest matchups of the coming season. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Alabama is set to square off against Gonzaga on December 17 in Birmingham. The game is the second leg of a two-year deal between the two teams after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 91-82 in Seattle last season.

Last year's game against Gonzaga was one of Alabama's biggest wins of the season as the then-No. 16 ranked Crimson Tide went 13 of 35 from beyond the arc to upset the then-No. 3 ranked Bulldogs. Jaden Shackelford scored 28 points while making 6 of 8 shots from deep.

Gonzaga finished 28-4 last season, winning the West Coast Conference title before earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were eliminated by Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga is losing its top four scorers from last season in forwards Drew Timme (18.4 points per game) and Chet Holgrem (14.1 ppg) as well as guards Andrew Nembhard (11.8 ppg.) and Julian Strawher (11.8 ppg.) Holgrem is projected to be a top-five pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Alabama returns just five scholarship players — Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly — from last year’s roster. Of that bunch, Quinerly will likely miss the first half of the season while rehabbing from a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Burnett has yet to play a game for Alabama after missing all of last season with a knee injury of his own.

Alabama added two incoming transfers in guards Mark Sears (Ohio) and Dominick Welch (St. Bonaventure). The Crimson Tide is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

The time of the game between Alabama and Gonzaga has yet to be announced.

In addition to the game against Gonzaga, Alabama's non-conference schedule includes a home game against Memphis and road games against Houston and South Alabama. The Crimson Tide is also set to take part in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., from Nov. 24-27. This year's Phil Knight Invitational includes Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova in addition to Alabama.