Report: Scott Cochran Leaving Alabama for Georgia

The University of Alabama football offseason was shook up Monday with a report that strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran has decided to leave the Crimson Tide.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Cochran is heading to Georgia to work for long-term friend Kirby Smart and try his hand as a position coach.

Smart initially tried to take Smart with him when hired by his alma mater in 2015, only Cochran decided to stay around. Part of his reasoning was that he wasn't vested in the state retirement system yet, which takes 10 years of service.

Cochran also received a significant raise at the time. He went from making $420,000 annually, to $525,000.

Last season he was one of nation's highest-paid strength and conditioning coaches at $595,000 annually.

